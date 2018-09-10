Nearly 100 disabled New Orleans residents, some of them homeless, will soon have a home to call their own.
The Housing Authority of New Orleans has landed a $714,000 federal grant to provide 99 new housing subsidies for people who are disabled, homeless or at risk of losing their homes, officials said.
The grants will not cover senior citizens, who receive assistance under a separate initiative.
In all, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development gave out $98.5 million in grants to 285 public housing authorities, as part of its mainstream housing choice voucher program.
That program is a subset of HUD’s Section 8 program, which pays private landlords to house low-income tenants.
"The additional funding HUD has awarded HANO will help meet the needs of our residents with disabilities, and vulnerable parts of our population at risk of homelessness,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a recent statement. “This is an important step forward.”
The grant lets HANO provide "housing assistance and necessary access to a variety of services for individuals with all types of disabilities to live productive lives,” HANO Executive Director Gregg Fortner added.
HANO will partner with the Metropolitan Human Service District, UNITY of Greater New Orleans, and Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Louisiana to find and house eligible people, officials said.