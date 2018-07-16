The death toll for animals injured in the jaguar attack at Audubon Zoo rose to nine with the passing of "Rusty" the fox, according to a news release from Audubon Zoo.

Rusty's condition became critical Sunday evening after being attacked by the zoo's escaped male jaguar on Saturday. He died Monday morning "despite best efforts," according to the news release.

The most recently deceased joins the attack's two other vulpine victims, one of whom died Saturday and the other Sunday. The nine animals killed include all five of the zoo’s alpacas, three foxes and one emu, with one of the alpacas dying Sunday from its wounds.

"The outpouring of community support is helping our staff through this devastating time, especially those who care for our animals," zoo spokesperson Katie Smith said in the news release.

No people were injured.

The zoo reopened Sunday after being closed to the public Saturday because of the attacks, but the jaguar exhibit remained closed.

