In the fifth episode: Today, voters around the country go to the polls in what's widely viewed as a referendum on President Donald Trump and the Republican Party's stewardship of the nation for the last two years. Here in Louisiana, there aren't any competitive congressional races, but some of the local ones are intriguing, including those in lightly populated (and quickly eroding) Plaquemines Parish, where the oil and gas industry and a group of trial lawyers bringing lawsuits against the industry are fighting a proxy war over those lawsuits. Reporter Tyler Bridges has been covering that story and joins us. Next, investigative reporter John Simerman helps make sense of the list of 57 Catholic clergymen whose names were released by Archbishop Gregory Aymond on Friday based on his conclusion that they were "credibly accused" of sexually abusing a child. And last, Clancy DuBos, political editor of Gambit, stops by to talk about his recently departed friend Frank Donze, the dean of local political reporters, who died suddenly Saturday at the age of 64.

The show is hosted by editor and reporter Gordon Russell, who learned most of the little he knows from Donze.

