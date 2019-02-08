Gregg Fortner, New Orleans' first locally appointed public housing director in a dozen years, is leaving the Housing Authority of New Orleans after five years on the job, he said late Friday.
Fortner, 61, will leave the agency after his contract expires July 7. The board that governs HANO will begin a search for his replacement in the coming months.
In a statement, Fortner thanked Mayor LaToya Cantrell for her "unwavering support" of HANO over the years.
"I also want to thank those dedicated HANO staff members for their tireless and sometimes underappreciated work in administering programs that provide affordable housing opportunities for over 20,000 households in our City," Fortner said.
"They are the true unsung heroes of HANO's recovery. I will continue to work for HANO to facilitate a seamless transition in executive leadership."
Cantrell, meanwhile, thanked Fortner for his service.
"I appreciate the work that Mr. Fortner has done at HANO, and I wish him all the best in his future endeavors," Cantrell said.
A search advisory panel convened by former Mayor Mitch Landrieu tapped Fortner as the authority's chief in 2014, positioning him as HANO's first local leader since 2002.
HANO had spent 12 years under a federal receivership after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development found gross financial mismanagement and crumbling housing developments.
