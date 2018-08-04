It'll be "a few months" before repairs and changes to the jaguar exhibit at Audubon Zoo in New Orleans will be complete.

After researching the redesign necessary for Valerio's exhibit, the zoo is now considering vendors for the project, it announced Friday.

The new exhibit will use larger stainless steel cables and will have less space between cables.

A hole in the steel cable roof of the previous jaguar display allowed Valerio, a three-year-old male jaguar, to escape on July 14. Zoo officials believe that Valerio chewed through the cables to faciliate his own escape.

Valerio killed nine animals before he was shot with a traquilizer dart and placed in his overnight holdings.

Valerio, along with female jaguar Ix Chel, will remain in their overnight solitary holdings until the project is complete.

+2 'Pour one out for the homies' at Audubon Zoo, other condolences after jaguar killing spree A memorial of sorts has begun to take shape at Audubon Zoo days after nine animals were killed by an escaped jaguar.