NO.zoofolo.071818.013
Buy Now

Kyle Burks, the Audubon Nature Institute Zoo's managing director, displays a picture at the zoo in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, July 17, 2018, where Valerio, the zoo's 160 pound 3-year-old jaguar, escaped through a stainless steel wire barrier in the roof of its enclosure before going onto kill nine animals in the zoo Saturday.

 Advocate staff photo by MATTHEW HINTON

It'll be "a few months" before repairs and changes to the jaguar exhibit at Audubon Zoo in New Orleans will be complete.

After researching the redesign necessary for Valerio's exhibit, the zoo is now considering vendors for the project, it announced Friday.

The new exhibit will use larger stainless steel cables and will have less space between cables. 

A hole in the steel cable roof of the previous jaguar display allowed Valerio, a three-year-old male jaguar, to escape on July 14. Zoo officials believe that Valerio chewed through the cables to faciliate his own escape.

Valerio killed nine animals before he was shot with a traquilizer dart and placed in his overnight holdings. 

Valerio, along with female jaguar Ix Chel, will remain in their overnight solitary holdings until the project is complete. 

Valerio's deadly path: Examining Audubon Zoo's layout, how far escaped jaguar traveled, new details

Sounds of animals in agony were the first sign something was terribly wrong at Audubon Zoo

View comments