A controversial plan for a daiquiri shop in the Lower Garden District was scuttled recently when the New Orleans City Council unanimously backed Councilman Jay H. Banks’ motion to deny a conditional-use permit for the shop at 1610 St. Charles Ave.
The decision came after months of vocal opposition from neighborhood groups, with residents bringing up the unruly crowds that used to gather outside the Daiquiri Place Café, two blocks away at 1401 St. Charles Ave. That business was shut down in 2012 after the city revoked its liquor license because of repeated, multiple violations.
Banks said his decision was also influenced by childhood memories of living around the corner from a nuisance bar.
The council’s Nov. 29 decision followed a mixed vote by the City Planning Commission. Four commissioners favored allowing the business, with two opposed and two absent for the panel's vote.
Ferdinand Jefferson, who was seeking the permit to operate Tiger Paw Daiquiris at the location, and Baton Rouge attorney Jamie Watts outlined a plan to address the neighborhood concerns by securing 10 parking spots behind the building, hiring armed security guards, adding more seating, playing only “soft, easy-listening music” and other measures. The council was not swayed.
“We take these zoning matters very, very seriously,” Banks said. He agreed with Lower Garden District neighbors that selling to-go mixed drinks is not an appropriate use for the 800-square-foot space, which most recently housed the Krewe du Brew coffee shop.
Banks, who generally supports business development in District B, said he visited Jefferson’s Tiger Paw Daiquiris & Grill in Baton Rouge on four occasions and found it to be a well-run business.
“While I believe you to be a righteous guy,” Banks told Jefferson, “if you hit the Powerball and decide to move to Tahiti, that zoning change is still there,” meaning another operator could take over the space and run a less responsible business.
During his presentation to the council, Jefferson maintained that the opposition stemmed from a perception that he is an outsider, despite being a New Orleans native and a Dillard University graduate. “It’s not about the daiquiri shop,” he said. “It’s about the person.”
Neighbors speaking in opposition to the permit said they trusted Jefferson but not his business plan. Polly Watts, a Lower Garden District resident who owns Avenue Pub, 1732 St. Charles, said she would welcome a business like Jefferson’s Baton Rouge restaurant and would welcome Jefferson as a neighbor, but she could not support a bar that does not also sell food.
“I don’t think it’s responsible to sell liquor that way,” Watts said, adding that a business in the area should have “more of a neighborhood feel.”
The size of the space and the nature of the neighborhood were brought up by other opponents.
“It’s not a good precedent to have such a small space have a liquor license,” Ryan Kropog, president of the Lower Garden District Association, told the council. “This isn’t Decatur Street. This isn’t Bourbon Street. So people are definitively saying no.”