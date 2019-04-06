A repeat of the heavy rain and local street flooding that hit the New Orleans area Thursday and Friday might occur Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service, 2 to 4 inches of rain might fall Sunday and Monday, with the heaviest rain likely in the overnight hours.
"While these general amounts should not produce much in the way of significant flash flood risk, there are likely to be areas that experience higher than 3-inch amounts, possibly occurring in a short period of time where slow movement or echo training occurs. This will bring a risk of localized flash flooding," NWS forecasters said Saturday.
They said a flash flood watch might be necessary for Sunday afternoon through Sunday night.
The threat of heavy rain is accompanied by a small chance of severe weather — 60-mph winds, large hail, and one or two tornadoes somewhere in southeast Louisiana.
The area was largely spared from severe weather Thursday, though recorded rainfall totals were high, including 3.5 inches in parts of New Orleans.
In New Orleans, parking restrictions on neutral grounds and sidewalks will be suspended from noon Sunday through 6 p.m. Monday. Residents are reminded not to block intersections or streetcar tracks.