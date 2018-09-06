Judy Reese Morse, a top official in former Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s administration with a long history in politics and the nonprofit sector, will assume the helm of the Urban League of Louisiana later this month.

The social service and advocacy group said Thursday that Morse will become its president and CEO, effective Sept. 17.

Morse takes over from Erika McConduit, who announced her departure after five years in March.

McConduit said board members chose her successor after a national search.

“She has the communications background, she’s a phenomenal fundraiser, has strong relationships, and I think she’s the perfect person to take the organization into its next phase as a statewide entity,” McConduit said of Morse.

Morse was Landrieu’s final chief administrative officer, serving from December 2017 until the inauguration of LaToya Cantrell as mayor in May. She previously served as a deputy mayor, the leader of his mayoral transition office, and his chief of staff during his time as lieutenant governor.

Before that Morse worked on Capitol Hill, in the federal government, in communications for National Public Radio and as a producer for WWL-TV.

McConduit said one of Morse’s key tasks will be to continue the expansion of the Urban League, which opened an office in Baton Rouge in 2016, to other cities in Louisiana.

“She will bring her deep knowledge of statewide politics and relationships to make sure that we are very thoughtful about how we expand and where we expand,” McConduit said.

The nonprofit’s services include a Head Start program, workforce and economic development programs for women and ex-offenders, as well as social justice advocacy and voter registration programs.

McConduit, who serves on the advisory board for The New Orleans Advocate, said she will consult for the Urban League in the immediate future to ease the transition. She is also starting her own consulting firm and taking on a new job as the state director for the Education Trust, she said.

Reese’s jump to the nonprofit world continues a trend for top Landrieu administration alumni.

Longtime CAO Andy Kopplin left City Hall to head the Greater New Orleans Foundation, which also boasts a former Landrieu communications director, Tyronne Walker, as a vice president.

Jeff Hebert, New Orleans' chief administrative officer after Kopplin and its chief resilience officer, left city government to become vice president at the Water Institute of the Gulf.

