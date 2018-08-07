Investigators are considering everything from "a horrible accident" to a homicide as possible explanations for the disappearance of a 32-year-old woman who went missing in Lake Pontchartrain, a New Orleans police commander said Tuesday morning.

Sadie Thibodeaux has been missing since Sunday, and the search for her continued into Tuesday afternoon. The man who had been out sailing with Thibodeaux when she disappeared — and who was later rescued by the Coast Guard — has been questioned by police, though what he told detectives hasn't been publicly discussed.

Police have examined the boat involved, as well as other vehicles, said Commander Jeffrey Walls, who is in charge of police who patrol along the lake. They are also checking location data for the vehicles and cellphone records as they try to piece together what happened.

Police on Tuesday said they had not recovered any evidence of foul play and were considering Thibodeaux's case as a missing persons investigation. But Walls said police would treat Thibodeaux's disappearance as a potential homicide until evidence ruled it out.

"This could be a horrible accident or a crime," Walls said. "That’s why we’re processing everything and taking our time so we do the best we can for Sadie."

Shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, the Coast Guard received a report of an unmanned sailing vessel, the Good Humor, with a dog and cellphones on board. The Coast Guard and other agencies searched overnight for the missing passengers.

A New Orleans Police Department spokesman said the man and woman had been boating Sunday when they went into the water for unknown reasons.

The man's boat was found near the University of New Orleans campus. It was unoccupied and adrift, police said.

Michael Lee Farley, 43, was rescued about one mile north of Lakeshore Drive about 7 a.m. Monday. He showed signs of being in the water for a prolonged period, possibly the better part of a day, Walls said.

Walls on Tuesday said Farley and Thibodeaux had "been dating for a period of time" when she went missing.

Walls said Farley was consistent in his recollection of how the couple ended up in the water but declined to discuss details about his interview with detectives after his rescue.

Walls said investigators remained hopeful they would find Thibodeaux alive. "We'll keep searching for Sadie until there's no hope left," he said.

Personnel with the New Orleans Fire Department, the Police Department, and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries joined the Coast Guard in the search.

Thibodeaux's sister, Nikki Thibodeaux-Dowden of Baton Rouge, recently moved to New Orleans for work. Thibodeaux-Dowden said her sister had been out on the boat before with Farley, who owns the vessel.

Thibodeaux's friends and workout buddies held a vigil in her honor Monday evening at Baton Rouge's Southern Oaks Athletic Club, where she often attended classes. A group of about 40 people stood in a circle holding hands and praying for Thibodeaux's rescue.