It was the 2014 Christmas season, and 87-year-old Tom Benson was growing more forgetful, thanks in part to pain medication he was taking after a series of recent knee surgeries.

Family tensions were running high, too. Rita LeBlanc, Benson’s granddaughter, had been feuding with his wife, Gayle. It had gotten so bad that Gayle had written up a list reminding the twice-widowed Benson why he should be aggrieved – not just toward Rita, but also his grandson Ryan and his daughter Renee.

Meanwhile, unbeknownst to the family patriarch, Rita had secretly recorded a conversation she had with him about why her mother, Renee, had contacted Benson’s bookkeeper directly, instead of going through him.

It was amid this poisonous climate that the owner of the NFL’s Saints and NBA’s Pelicans finally decided to cut out the “3 R’s” – Rita, Renee and Ryan – and make Gayle the heir to his billion-dollar business empire.

The move, which seemed sudden to the public, kicked off a convoluted legal battle pitting Benson against his daughter and her children, who once had been in position to inherit everything but were now fired from their jobs and cut off from the head of their family.

The most bitter episode of the saga was their unsuccessful attempt to convince a New Orleans civil court judge that he should restore their standing with Benson on the grounds that he was too mentally enfeebled to alter his succession plans.

That case largely played out in secret. Judge Kern Reese prohibited attorneys from speaking about it, and the proceedings included a highly unusual, closed-door trial that took place over eight days in June 2015. Nearly all of the pleadings were kept under seal.

Reese ultimately ruled against the LeBlancs and in favor of Benson, the state’s richest man. Two higher courts left that decision in place, paving the way for Gayle to take over the Saints and Pelicans following her husband’s death in March at age 90.

Though the case has been cloaked in secrecy, it turns out that written arguments from both sides during an appeal of Reese’s decision in the state 4th Circuit Court are available on the legal research database Westlaw. Those documents, recently obtained by The Advocate, contain the most complete look yet at what happened behind the curtain.

They reveal the degree of palace intrigue that surrounded Benson in the days before he announced that he was banishing his former heirs from his life, and they offer a glimpse at how the New Orleans billionaire fared during the trial.

The law office of LeBlanc's lead attorney, Randall Smith, declined comment Friday. Benson's lead attorney, Phil Wittmann, said, "All of this was filed under seal, and I wonder how Westlaw got it. It was not subject to publication."

Both sides appeared to view the secret recording Rita made of her conversation with her grandfather on Dec. 19, 2014, as a notable piece of evidence.

From her attorneys’ perspective, the recording demonstrated that Benson – already diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia – sounded confused. Her attorneys recounted how Rita also captured the voice of Dennis Lauscha, president of both the Saints and the Pelicans, saying: “You’re dealing with a guy who can’t think because he’s probably forgotten it already.”

Benson’s attorneys, meanwhile, saw the recording itself as evidence of treachery. They said the patriarch had been receiving medication through an IV and was in no condition to talk when he was approached by Rita – who had already been on thin ice with her grandfather since he had suspended her years earlier from her position as a Saints executive.

Benson said the medication was making him feel loopy and repeatedly tried to cut the conversation off, “but she spent 90 minutes” badgering him, insisting that her grandfather was overreacting to Renee’s efforts to get financial information from his bookkeeper, according to Benson’s legal team.

Two days after the exchange, Rita confronted Gayle in a suite during a Saints game and, as Benson’s lawyers describe it, “accused her of trying to come between” the LeBlancs and their patriarch. That episode has long been viewed as the final straw in the family rift.

But another episode described in the documents involved the list Gayle Benson prepared to help her husband remember the reasons he was upset at the LeBlancs, who were accused by Tom Benson's attorneys of being jealous of the relationship he had with Gayle.

The LeBlancs’ attorneys argued the that the list poisoned Benson against their clients. They said many of the items on the list were in Gayle’s words, not Tom’s, and they cited it as evidence that she was exerting undue influence on her frail husband.

Gayle Benson said under oath that she wrote the list at his request.

“He asked me to sit down with paper and pencil and sit in front of him and write some things that he was – that (were) on his mind that he wanted to get on paper, and that’s what I did,” she said.

The records also show that the closed-door trial was marked by flashes of anger from Tom Benson.

At one point, Benson shouted, “Lying bastard!” as one of three psychiatrists who examined him testified. That psychiatrist, Ted Bloch, had been selected for the job by his opponents. He had a grimmer view of Benson’s memory problems than did the other two psychiatrists, one of whom was selected by Benson’s legal team. The third psychiatrist was picked by the other two.

Benson also once shouted “Bullshit!” as Rita discussed the secret recording.

And he announced, “I’m going to kick your ass,” according to the filings, although it’s not clear whom he was addressing.

“Hold on. Hold on, Mr. Benson,” Reese said at one point. “Sir, you may not like it, like I said the other day, but we have to maintain decorum in this court.”

Benson replied, “Excuse me... I didn’t think you could hear me, judge.”

“Well, I did,” Reese said.

The LeBlancs’ attorneys argued that Benson’s comments were “bizarre outbursts,” and signs of something wrong. Benson’s camp fired back that they demonstrated he was simply following trial testimony closely -- and disagreeing strongly with some of it.

When the judge ultimately ruled in Benson’s favor, he said he had given considerable weight to the testimony of Benson's former home nurse, Takiyah Daniels.

Reese had previously described how Daniels watched Benson carefully review and sign the letter cutting his daughter and grandchildren out of his life. The newly obtained documents show Daniels also described Benson as being “like ‘Rain Man’” with numbers, a reference to a movie about a mathematical savant. He also had an easy time identifying minute errors in reports from subordinates, Daniels recalled.

Benson did not face questioning from either side’s attorneys. Instead, Reese interviewed Benson at Saints headquarters, which the LeBlancs’ legal team argued was strange, if not unprecedented.

Experts have said the LeBlancs have five years to challenge the validity of a will that Benson’s camp filed in court shortly after his death. The will appears to make Gayle his prime beneficiary and excludes the estranged relatives by name.

Such a challenge would likely revive some of the arguments and evidence that Reese considered.

The will was signed a month after Reese ruled in Benson’s favor. A day after his death, Benson’s camp filed it with Reese.

The Saints on Thursday kicked off their first training camp with Gayle Benson as owner.