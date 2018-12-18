Spurred by concerns that neighbors had been misled by the developer, the Jefferson Parish Council will kick a rezoning recommendation for a six-story condominium project in Old Metairie back to the Planning Advisory Board for reconsideration.
The council will hold a special meeting Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Joseph S. Yenni Building in Elmwood to read a proposed ordinance into the record and get the process moving.
Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken said Tuesday that a meeting she had last week with Old Metairie residents convinced her that the public had not been given a sufficient chance to provide input on Old Metairie Condominiums when the planning board approved its rezoning request a year ago.
Attorney Jim Hall's proposed development, located on North Labarre Road near Metairie Road, was slated to be only three stories tall when its rezoning request was approved by the parish, but marketing materials that emerged earlier this month touted the building as being six stories.
Van Vrancken met Thursday with a group of residents who told her that representatives of the developer gathering signatures of support for the rezoning request told them the building would be three stories, just like it was on the rezoning application.
"The neighbors who lived nearby had consistently been told that it would be a three-story development,” Van Vrancken said. "It left people feeling like they did not have accurate information to have come to the planning board hearing to voice their thoughts.”
Van Vrancken said she spoke with the developer, attorney Jim Hall, before her meeting with residents but has not done so since. She said she had alerted him to the concerns she was hearing from the neighborhood.
Hall has not returned calls for comment from The Advocate.
By holding a special meeting to read the ordinance into the record, the council will be able to approve it at the regular monthly meeting on Jan. 16.
The council will also approve a resolution Wednesday asking the administration not to approve any building permits related to the project. Van Vrancken said that resolution is likely unnecessary — no permits have been requested — but was put on the agenda to make sure the project doesn't go forward yet.
Wicker applauded Van Vrancken's decision.
“We were lulled into a false sense of security and that’s the reason there was no opposition to the project,” he said. “Had we known the truth … the opposition would have been loud and in large numbers.”
In both the three- and six-story iterations, the condo project would have 15 luxury condo units in a gated site with ground-floor parking.