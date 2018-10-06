One of the city’s oldest human relations organizations, the New Orleans Council for Community and Justice, has announced the recipients of the 61st annual Weiss Awards, chosen for their "exceptional civic and humanitarian contributions to the greater New Orleans community."
The honorees are: Mayor LaToya Cantrell; Fred Luter Jr., senior pastor of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church; attorney Leopold Sher; U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey; the Pro Bono Publico Foundation; and the Rhodes family.
The New Orleans Council for Community and Justice was formerly known as the National Conference of Christian and Jews.
The awards will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in New Orleans.
The Weiss Awards were established in 1954 in memory of the Weiss brothers — Seymour, Bernard, Milton and Julius.
The council hosts the annual event to recognize community leaders who exemplify civic leadership and build community.
The co-chairwomen for the event are Anne Teague Landis and Dorothy “Dottie” Reese.
“The Weiss Awards is the major fundraising effort of NOCCJ,” Landis said. “Monies raised are essential to the continued success of outreach programs which have a direct impact on the entire community. These programs change lives, and the financial assistance they receive through this event makes a tremendous difference.”
“While these individuals have received many awards for their outstanding work in the community, we believe that the Weiss Award uniquely recognizes their devotion to programs that promote respect for self and others — a cornerstone to achieving change in our community and in the world,” said Robert H. Tucker, presiding chairman of the council.
Funds raised from the event will support programs such as the Anytown Institute and NOLA United.
The Anytown Institute, begun in 1957, is a weeklong summer institute for high school students that brings teenagers of various racial and ethnic backgrounds together. Based on the premise that respect is gained by the opportunity to meet and interact with one another, Anytown offers young people the chance to not only discover and appreciate the similarities of people regardless of race, religion or culture but also to learn a great deal about themselves.
NOLA United is a citywide invitation to further peace, wellness, policy and culture in New Orleans. It seeks to bridge relationships throughout the community by bringing people together around positive action that leads to measurable outcomes.
For ticket and sponsorship information, visit noccj.org/tickets.