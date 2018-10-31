The city's director of juvenile detention is out of a job amid concerns about violence and staffing shortages at the Youth Study Center.
Germaine Simon confirmed in a brief telephone conversation that he is no longer with the Youth Study Center. He left last week, 18 months after he took the job. Simon, 39, said he resigned to spend more time with his family.
Although the city did not comment on the circumstances around Simon’s departure, it came after clear signs that Mayor LaToya Cantrell wanted to shake up operations at the facility.
In August, Cantrell said she hoped to reform practices which kept youth confined in rooms for hours and to correct severe staffing shortages. Cantrell also said she was looking for a new director for the center, although she did not directly address Simon's future there.
LaTonya Norton, Cantrell's press secretary, said Simon's last day was Friday. Two specialists have been brought in to run the center on an interim basis: Drs. Kyshun Webster and Nancy Fournier.
"The mayor is convening an executive search process to identify permanent leadership for the director position," Norton said in a statement.
Simon is the fourth director the center has had in the four years since the opening of its new Gentilly facility, said Aaaron Clark-Rizzio, the director of the Louisiana Center for Children's Rights, which represents youths accused of crimes who are being held in the facility.
"That’s been a defining problem of this facility, a lack of consistent leadership," he said. "Also, (there have been) long time periods where there were interim directors."
When the 48-bed Youth Study Center opened in 2014, Mayor Mitch Landrieu promised that it would mark a break with the dangerous conditions at the city's old holding center.
But there have been recurrent episodes of violence at the new facility.
Prosecutors last week obtained an indictment against a 16-year-old held at the facility on accusations that he attempted to bludgeon a counselor to death.
In September, a supervisor was arrested on accusations that he beat teens at the center.
Meanwhile, nola.com reported in August that the facility was "plagued" by violence and staffing shortages.
Simon denied those issues had anything to do with his departure.
A New Iberia native, Simon served in the Army for seven years before operating facilities in New York City for its Administration for Children Services. Former Mayor Mitch Landrieu selected him to lead the Youth Study Center in the waning days of his administration.
Since taking office, Cantrell has moved the Youth Study Center under a new Office of Youth and Families, which she hopes will keep a closer eye on the center's operations.
Although Simon said he left of his own volition, one advocate who works closely with the center’s Travis Hill School, which educated incarcerated youth, said she saw his departure as part of the larger shifts being pushed by City Hall.
“I know that things weren't quite working, and so this is a change to make things more safe for kids,” said Sarah Omojola, director of the Welcoming Project.
Clark-Rizzio said he hopes the city will move quickly to fill Simon's place. It's not clear how long that process could last.
"The last process was really long and drawn-out," he said. "We definitely want to get the right person, but there also needs to be a sense of urgency to put leadership in place so we can start turning the facility around."