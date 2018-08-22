A surge in coyote sightings and attacks on animals have Metairie residents on high-alert, but officials continued their efforts to assuage fears.

Recent attacks on cats and small dogs, several of which were caught on video, prompted a community meeting Tuesday, according to a report from WWL-TV.

"I think everybody should be a little worried," said Maureen McConnell, according to the report.

Another resident, Monique Biggs, added: "They supposedly don't bother humans, just animals. But how do they differentiate between that and a two-year-old child?"

Officials attempted to provide insight, explaining preventative measures aimed at keeping them away. One such measure is called "hazing," which is essentially making a large amount of noise by doing things like "clapping, yelling and waving your hands," according to Liz Scheider, the owner of Nonie's pet Care, who organized the meeting.

Residents have been complaining for months about coyotes moving along the railroad tracks behind homes in Old Metairie and attacking pets.

Schneider said the number of animals killed thus far is probably close to a dozen, including at least two dogs, though it is difficult to tell because many pets have been reported as missing.

A few weeks ago, a surveillance camera captured footage of a coyote pulling a cat out from the wheel well of a car in a driveway.

Officials added that residents should not shoot coyotes, as such actions could lead to increased breeding. Anyone finding themselves in a threatening situation due to coyotes was encouraged to call 9-1-1.

