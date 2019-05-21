Ronnie Virgets, a gifted, freewheeling writer who could hold forth in a distinctive New Orleans voice on such diverse topics as modern literature, horse racing and the foibles of his fellow citizens, died Monday night at Ormond Nursing Home in Destrehan. He was 77.
The cause of death has not been determined, said Lynne Jensen, his longtime companion.
Virgets, who won awards for his writing and television work, never shed the characteristic accent of his native 3rd Ward, which cuts through the middle of New Orleans. “He was a walking, talking paradox,” Jensen said. “He was a genius Yat. How much more of a paradox can you get?”
His strong, vaguely nasal voice made him instantly recognizable in scores of commercials. He also intoned the catch phrase “God Bless Louisiana” for WGNO-TV.
“His voice was unmistakable,” said Angus Lind, a longtime friend and former Times-Picayune columnist. “I could pick Ronnie’s voice out of 20 New Orleans accents. It was gravelly, raspy and original. ... There are guys who try to do the New Orleans accent, and they are forcing it. Ronnie didn’t have to force anything; he was it.”
Of course, there was much more to Virgets than the way he spoke. Beyond the façade of cheerful bluster was “an innate sensitivity,” said Angela Hill, who worked with him at WWL-TV. “He could be funny, and he could make you cry. … He was a man of tremendous depth and an interesting guy."
Virgets was probably best known for writing about horse racing. For years, he was a fixture at the Fair Grounds. He wrote “Railbird Ronnie,” a racing column for The Times-Picayune, and Bryan Krantz, the track's former co-owner, said he got to know everyone at the Gentilly track: the well-heeled owners, the average bettors, and the men and women who work in the stables.
“Ronnie was very at ease in that world,” Krantz said. “He was a Damon Runyon guy. He always had the story, and it always involved the little guy trying to make his big score, and ultimately something tripped him up on it. That was his appeal: He was an everyman that everybody related to.”
Virgets was inducted into the Fair Grounds Press Box Hall of Fame, and he won two Eclipse Awards, which are national honors from the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, The Daily Racing Form and the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters.
One Eclipse Award was for Virgets’ coverage of the funeral of Allen “Black Cat” Lacombe, a legendary Fair Grounds figure whose hearse took a lap around the track. The other was for his story about the 1993 fire that destroyed the Fair Grounds clubhouse and the work to rebuild it.
Virgets’ stories “have given us a glimpse of what makes New Orleans such a special place,” Krantz said. “He had a certain sense of originality of what the city captures in people and how they play that sort of earthiness, that curmudgeonly stubbornness. … New Orleans is a red-bean town. A blue-collar town. That’s where he came from.”
Ronald Edward Patrick Virgets was born in New Orleans on April 16, 1942. His father was a bellhop at the Roosevelt Hotel who later worked for the U.S. Customs Service; his mother was a homemaker.
Among his childhood chums was Mac Rebennack, who grew up to become musician Dr. John.
Virgets graduated from St. Aloysius High School and Loyola University. He served in the Army in Vietnam.
Before settling down to write, he held a variety of jobs, Jensen said. He worked in marketing for AT&T, tended bar at Mandina’s Restaurant and was a bouncer at the Famous Door.
In addition to The Times-Picayune, he wrote for Gambit Weekly and New Orleans Magazine, and he was a reporter for WWL-TV and WDSU-TV. He was host of “Crescent City” on WWNO-FM.
He won a regional Emmy for a 1992 story about New Orleans, and the Press Club of New Orleans gave him a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002.
Virgets didn’t put on airs, favoring Hawaiian shirts and a cap, and appearing, in Lind’s description, “not quite shaven.” He took a Falstaffian joy in New Orleans rituals, marched in St. Patrick’s Day parades, rode in the Thoth and Tucks parades and, in 1996, reigned with Jensen over the Krewe du Vieux procession.
When Hurricane Katrina struck in August 2005, Virgets refused to evacuate and rode out the storm in Jensen’s two-story Lakeview house. When water overwhelmed the bottom level, Virgets headed upstairs and was rescued by a boat several days later.
He wrote “Diary of a Displaced Person: The First 72 Hours,” an essay about the effects of the storm, which he read on NPR.
It appears in “Lost Bread Flavored with a Little Steen’s Cane Syrup,” a collection of his writings. Other compilations are “Say, Cap!: The New Orleans Views of Ronnie Virgets” and “Saints and Lesser Souls: The New Orleans Views of Ronnie Virgets.”
In addition to Jensen, survivors include a son, Michael Virgets of New Orleans; two daughters, Stephanie Whittington of Raceland and Tara Mackey of Metairie; a brother, Tommy Virgets of Switzerland; and seven grandchildren.
Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.