A year after heavy summertime rains exposed serious problems with the city’s drainage infrastructure, New Orleans officials invited reporters and television cameras into one of the most critical pumping stations Friday, seeking to reassure residents that the system is ready to perform as designed.
Whether it will be enough to keep water out of all of the city's cars, homes and businesses the next time a squall blows through is another question.
But officials with the Sewerage & Water Board were eager to show off improvements at Pump Station 6, which collects water from Uptown New Orleans, Central City and Old Metairie at the Orleans-Jefferson Parish line, pushing it up the 17th Street Canal and into Lake Pontchartrain.
“As we sit here, at the height of the tropical storm season, the Sewerage & Water Board is in substantially better shape than it was a year ago,” said Joe Sensebe, a member of the agency's interim management team assembled after last year's flooding. “We’re prepared to deal with any events that come this way in the coming months.”
That said, an intense rainstorm that dumps a lot of water in a concentrated area can still create problems.
“To be blunt, we’d still have challenges,” Sensebe said of a hypothetical replay of last year’s Aug. 5 storm. “The system has a design capacity. This station can only move right under 10,000 cubic feet per second. ... If more rain is falling within the basin that exceeds that 10,000 cubic feet per second, we’re going to have a problem.”
Six of the 16 pumps at the facility were not working during last year’s storm, which had motorists in Mid-City and Treme abandoning their vehicles in the street, many returning hours later to find them flooded and undrivable.
The city discovered the system had 18 pumps down altogether that day, and after a small fire a few days later, three of its five power-generating turbines were broken or out of service.
Today, Sensebe said, only four of the system’s 120 pumps are out of service — one in Gentilly that is part of a proactive rehabilitation plan, two in Algiers and one in New Orleans East.
All five of the turbines that power the system are working, though one is down right now for discretionary maintenance. The system is capable of producing the 70 megawatts of power needed to run at full power, Sensebe said.
“We are substantially better off than we were a year ago with power. We are substantially better off than we were a year ago on pumps,” he said.
Sensebe also said the S&WB has invested in technological upgrades that let it monitor — though not operate — the system through a digital interface.
In the past, post-mortems on rain events involved looking through a pen-and-paper log book. Today, pump activity, water levels, rain intensity and other factors are measured electronically and in real time, Sensebe said.
The tour didn’t address the city’s catch basins, which have been the focus of a citywide program to extract the mud, garbage and other debris that clog them. Earlier this year, the city announced that more than 7 million pounds of trash had been extracted, but only a third of the 68,000 catch basins had been cleaned or repaired by February.
The city’s drainage system consists of two parts: the system of catch basins, ditches and drain lines that take in stormwater and carry it from higher ground to lower, and the pump stations that collect that water and push it out into Lake Pontchartrain.
Sensebe said the public should understand that the pump stations do not work like vacuums, sucking water out of neighborhood streets. That water flows through the gravity-based system first and may not hit the pump stations until 30 minutes to an hour later.
How well the pump stations are working typically affects how quickly water goes down after a rain, but areas getting hammered with several inches of water in an hour or two are more affected by how capable their catch basins and drain lines are.
It is not clear to what extent the city’s idle pumps, busted turbines and clogged catch basins individually contributed to the Aug. 5 flooding.