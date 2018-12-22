Al Morella, clad in a brown sports coat with matching wingtips, gripped the podium in the Jefferson Parish Council chamber, slouching so that his mouth was even with the microphone.
Out it came. The retired longshoreman uttered the words so familiar to those present that they should be on the council's agenda: "Al Morella, 4260 E. Loyola Drive, 5th District Kenner, 4th District unincorporated Jefferson, 46 years."
His measured introduction — uttered at hundreds of government meetings over the years — was followed by a verbal missile fired at the parish president, who was seated just a few feet away.
"Mike Yenni, I'm demandin' your resignation effective immediately," Morella said.
It never fails. The 72-year-old calls for Yenni to step down at every Parish Council meeting.
Yenni usually ignores him. But this day was different. As the cameras snapped, Yenni turned and faced Morella, then leaned back in his chair, chin up, in defiance of parish government's most persistent — and loudest — gadfly.
Every major government board has its gadflies — people for whom the public comment portion of a meeting is their time to shine. Morella is an exceptional one. He attends almost every meeting of the Jefferson Parish Council and Kenner City Council and has done so for decades. And he always speaks, sometimes angrily, sometimes with humor, always with passion and volume.
So much political discourse these days happens over social media, with anonymous commenters typing away from the safety of their keyboards. But that's not Morella's style.
As with most things, he prefers confronting his elected officials the old-fashioned way, by showing up at meetings and addressing them directly, often by name.
In doing so, Morella fills an important role. He acts as an on-the-record foil to a council that often agrees to a consensus privately before the meeting — a person standing up to ask directly, "Why are you doing what you're doing?"
'All about money'
Nov. 7 was a typical Morella performance. After his drive-by challenge to Yenni, Morella launched into a denunciation of the federal, state and local officials he believed were responsible for the foul smells plaguing Harahan, Waggaman and River Ridge.
“These people need to be investigated!” he thundered. “It’s all about money. That’s what it all comes down to, all the time.”
Known for his thick New Orleans accent, Morella touts his blue-collar roots with a suspicion of those in charge, and he often insists that he's looking out for "the people."
He has a penchant for dapper dressing, often donning pastel sports coats and matching wingtips. Gold rings adorn his fingers, and a gold watch and bracelets decorate his wrist.
The council members who regularly endure Morella’s orations do so with exasperation, studied indifference or bemusement.
They certainly can't ignore him.
“I think you can make your point without yelling,” said Parish Councilman Dominick Impastato, in whose district Morella lives. “I don’t understand why he feels the need to yell at everyone.”
Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn said Morella spares no one his ire.
“There’s no bias,” he said. “If you’re elected, there’s an issue.”
'His own man'
For most of his life, Morella has resided in Jefferson Parish, first moving there from Uptown New Orleans when he was 6. For the last four decades, he has resided in Kenner.
As a young man, he served four years in the Navy in Vietnam before returning home to New Orleans and going back to work on the docks, employed at a company where he said management was trying to break up the union to which Morella belonged.
Morella fought that attempt. Along the way, he developed a taste for challenging the powerful, recounting with delight how several employers — and some union leaders — told him that he was “uncontrollable” and “his own man.”
He remains that way today. He disdains many of the trappings of modern society, like answering machines, cell phones and computers. He listens to music on a portable compact disc player. He prefers interacting by “being out” and “talking to the people,” he said.
“I don’t have social media. I don’t have any of that garbage,” he said.
He carries that style into his long-shot political campaigns: three of them for Kenner mayor and one for parish president. As a candidate, he refuses to take any campaign contributions or spend any money. He insists that his speeches and his glad-handing should be enough.
He has yet to crack 10 percent of the vote in any election. His best showing was his 2018 run for Kenner mayor, when he took 9 percent in a three-person race won by Zahn.
He said he hasn't decided which parish office he'll run for in 2019.
'My uncle Carlos'
Though he has a few regular topics, Morella's speeches have no geographical or topical boundaries. If it's on the agenda, it's fair game. If it was in the newspaper, it’s fair game. If it popped into his head while he was driving to the meeting, it’s fair game.
He often sprinkles in barbed comments that reference current events.
“Is the gentleman from Entergy still in here?” he asked at one recent meeting. The man had gone, but Morella unleashed his salvo anyway: “I did want to ask him one question: Was there any paid actors in this audience?”
Entergy has been embroiled in a controversy in New Orleans over actors who were paid by an Entergy contractor to attend public meetings in support of a power plant proposal.
Sometimes his banter takes on a lighter tone.
After one 2017 speech, Parish Councilman Mark Spears asked Morella if he would be attending the council's next meeting, in Grand Isle.
Councilman Chris Roberts chimed in, “I think he wants to take you fishing.”
Paul Johnston added, “He wants to take you way out in the Gulf, deep sea fishing,” drawing laughs.
Morella threw it right back.
“You might get taken out in the Gulf. ... I might have to talk to my Uncle Carlos about that,” he said, referencing onetime local Mafia boss Carlos Marcello.
'Any questions?'
Council members and other public officials have become accustomed to it all: the bluster, the recriminations, the quixotic quests for office.
Impastato has been listening to Morella for years. One time, Morella missed a Kenner City Council meeting to attend a veterans function, and Impastato joked that the police should go by his house and check up on him. Morella later thanked him for the gesture.
“I like him, but it’s a tough relationship,” Impastato said.
Morella sees himself as the inheritor of a government watchdog tradition in Jefferson Parish, one passed on by twin sisters Margaret Robinson Baird and Margie Seaman, who founded Citizens for Good Government and spent years speaking at meetings and making public records requests.
The sisters attended every meeting and often decried the toxic influence of money in the parish's political scene. Seamann died in 2014, Baird in 2016.
But if the sisters were scalpels, Morella is a sledgehammer.
“If I’m loud, it’s because I’m passionate,” he said. “That’s what made me the way I am.”
He's certainly loud, his speeches rising to a crescendo of disgust. And then, as always, he ends his tirade with what could be seen, idealistically, as an appeal to the open forum of discussion and debate inherent to local politics.
“Anybody got any comments, any questions?” Morella says, expecting neither.
There seldom are.