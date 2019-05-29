The Slidell City Council has adopted a $45.6 million operating budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Unlike this year's budget, which provided no raise for city workers, the new budget includes a 3 percent pay hike.
The city's capital budget will be nearly $4.6 million.
Mayor Greg Cromer presented the 2019-20 budget proposal in March, noting then that the city had seen a 3 percent increase in sales tax revenue this fiscal year. He attributed the increase to a more robust economy and the continued growth of Fremaux Town Center.
Cromer projected sales tax revenue of $20.2 million in the coming year, a figure that does not anticipate additional growth over this year. But he cited this year's growth as justification for the salary increase.
Sales taxes account for 44 percent of the city's recurring revenue.
A scheduled public hearing on the budget Tuesday drew no speakers, and the City Council adopted the document unanimously.
The council also voted separately to give 3 percent raises to Cromer, Police Chief Randy Fandal and themselves, although council members David Dunham and Warren Crockett voted against the council pay raise.
Cromer will make $123,091, and Fandal's salary will be $110,898. City Council members will be paid $22,487.
But two council members questioned the addition of a new position sought by Cromer, that of an ombudsman to help businesses navigate the city's bureaucracy.
Councilwoman Leslie Denham said that all city employees should be able to explain city requirements. "I think they all need training," she said.
Dunham questioned whether the position and its cost are really necessary. Council Administrator Tommy Reeves said the job would pay $42,000 to $60,000.
Cromer said that when he ran for office, people told him that the city needed to be more business-friendly. He described the ombudsman as a "go-to guy" who would sit in on Planning and Zoning Commission meetings. "If there are any holdups, this guy would be the one to clear the roadblocks," Cromer said, adding that he is the person handling that task now.
Cromer said, however, that he does not have anyone in mind for the position and won't fill it unless he finds the right person.
"I'm not going to waste the taxpayers' money nor your faith in me," he said.