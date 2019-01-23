Authorities seized nearly 150 dogs kept in fenced yards, wire crates and a house on the western shore of Lac Des Allemands in rural St. John the Baptist Parish on Friday, leaving the local animal shelter scrambling to find homes for the pups.
It’s the second time in two decades authorities have had to force Elaine Young to turn over huge numbers of animals who had been allowed to wander freely over her property in the small fishing village of Pleasure Bend.
In 1998, Young turned the same property into a makeshift animal refuge that eventually grew to host more than 70 dogs and 20 cats, The Times-Picayune reported at the time.
The animals, which Young said had been abandoned by their owners, had the run of the place, with two trailers set aside for the pups and pens for the felines amid the appliances, vehicles and debris that filled her yard.
The dogs taken in the latest seizure all appear to be well-fed and generally in good health, though they are suffering from parasites and were not being properly cared for, said Rachael Sance, the shelter manager for the St. John the Baptist Parish Animal Shelter.
Sheriff Mike Tregre said Wednesday the dogs were taken from Young’s property and confirmed she was the same woman involved in the earlier seizure.
Young did not respond to a message left on Wednesday.
Parish officials have been trying to decide what to do about the animals for months, since a mail carrier first noticed dogs that appeared to have parasites running loose in October. The dogs had escaped notice earlier because the property is on a narrow spit of land surrounded by foliage.
When officials first approached the property, they expected to find a few dozen dogs. Instead, they found 150.
“Our jaws literally touched the floor when we got there,” Sance said.
The animal shelter had hoped to work with Young to get the dogs spayed and neutered, and to gradually get them adopted. But Sance said they received no cooperation on that plan and eventually had to seize the animals all at once.
Though the four-person shelter team was assisted by counterparts in Jefferson Parish as well as by St. John deputies, it still took all day to track down 141 of the dogs. Sance said they’d have to head back to find another nine who are still on the property.
Tregre said one deputy suffered a minor bite during the search and had to have precautionary shots. But since they’ve been in the shelter, the dogs have not been aggressive and there have not been problems with biting, Sance said.
In fact, Sance said the dogs — many of which appear not to have been socialized to be around humans — were primarily afraid of people and shied away from handlers. They also have not been trained to walk on leashes, meaning workers have to carry them from place to place.
The dogs are still being checked out by veterinarians but all have tested positive for parasites and the majority have heartworms, she said.
The shelter normally holds about 50 animals and had to clear out space to fit all the new arrivals, who will be housed there until they can be adopted.
Humane societies from as far away as Maryland and Florida have offered to help find permanent homes for the dogs and local agencies and individuals have offered assistance as well.
“We’re hoping we can get them all out to people that have the resources to deal with these types of animals,” Sance said.
The incident is one of the largest animal seizures the parish has seen.
“We seized forty from one person who was calling herself a rescue in 2014 and I thought that was bad, but this blew it out of the water,” Sance said.
It’s not yet clear whether any criminal charges will be filed in the case.
In the seizure that occurred in 1998, parish officials cracked down due to complaints from neighbors and concerns about unsanitary conditions and the possibility of rabies, eventually ordering Young to get rid of all but four of the animals.
Tregre, who was the Sheriff’s Office public information officer at the time, said he received complaints from Young in the aftermath of that incident but hasn’t heard anything more about the property until last week’s seizure.