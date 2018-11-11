From Paris to Canal Street, many across the world took time Sunday to remember the 100th anniversary of the end of “the war to end all wars.”
Whether the commemorations took place under the banner of Veterans Day, Remembrance Day or Armistice Day, they all represented the same thing — the agreement 100 years ago on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 to end World War I.
Many places have their own ways of commemorating the day, with the British and residents of some Commonwealth states, for example, wearing the “remembrance poppy.”
So how did New Orleans remember the end of World War I?
With a parade, of course, and activities throughout the day for veterans at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Veterans Day has celebrated all veterans of American conflicts — not just World War I — since 1954.
“It is a privilege to be before you,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said at a Sunday ceremony. “As your mayor, I understand not only the sacrifices of our veterans but even in retirement the ability to give back to make not only our city of New Orleans better, but their dedication and commitments further advance justice and peace and the overall quality of life we all should be able to enjoy.”
Cantrell spoke right before one of the main events for veterans at the medical center — the second annual wheelchair basketball game.
Other activities included boccia ball, showing off a new pool specifically designed for amputees and the Veterans Day parade, featuring marching bands from Lafayette Academy and Sophie B. Wright Charter School.
Stephen Lessere, a draftee who served in Vietnam, said he appreciated the efforts of the VA and its volunteers Sunday, saying the day just let him relax and be proud of serving his country.
“That’s what Veterans Day is all about — knowing that your veterans are getting taken care,” Lessere said. “This is a great day for us. They show that appreciation of the veterans, which I think they don’t do enough of.”
But while the activities were publicly visible Sunday, Medical Center Director Fernando Rivera said his team's efforts go far beyond a Nov. 11 holiday.
“In the Department of Veterans Affairs, every day is Veterans Day,” he said.
Since opening in 2016, the approximately $1 billion complex has seen over 44,000 patients and been the site of more than 1,500 surgical procedures, according to Rivera.
The day was also an opportunity to show off the recreational activities available for veterans at the center, which in addition to boccia ball include fencing and equestrian events. More activities are coming soon, Rivera said.
Veterans Day first became a federal holiday in 1938. Then still called Armistice Day in the United States, it celebrated solely veterans of World War I.
The holiday was changed to honor all veterans after the end of World War II, with President Dwight Eisenhower signing a law changing the name to Veterans Day in 1954, the year after the Korean War ended.
And Arthur Lee Jr. was back in the U.S. just in time to be one of the freshest faces for the newly named holiday.
Now 85, Lee has seen many Veterans Days since he came back from his service in the Army in Korea. It’s a day that’s meant a lot to him, and Sunday was no different, he said.
“It’s nice. Real nice,” he said. “There’s some Veterans Day appreciation, and that’s wonderful.”