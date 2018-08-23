The consultant who studied the Jefferson Parish landfill in Waggaman this summer has recommended almost $7 million in repairs and improvements.
These include a new force main system to draw liquid out of the flooded landfill and the installation of 30 to 50 pumps to drain flooded, non-functioning vertical gas wells. Also recommended is a series of additional wells to draw gas from the landfill once the system is running as it should.
Parish officials said some of that work is underway now, along with other projects designed to fix the landfill’s broken water collection system that has prevented it from collecting much of the gas generated by the landfill's decomposing waste.
Odor problems in Waggaman and across the river in Harahan and River Ridge have focused intense public scrutiny on the landfill’s ramshackle water and gas collection systems, though parish officials say they don’t believe all of the odor problems plaguing residents are caused by the landfill.
Keith Conley, chief operating officer for Parish President Mike Yenni’s administration, said the parish is committed to using the report submitted last week by Texas-based Carlson Environmental Consultants as its blueprint going forward.
Conley said in an interview this week that a lot of work now being done at the landfill — work the Yenni administration has said should bring any odor problems originating from the facility under control within six months — is outside the scope of the consultant's report and geared toward getting the problem under control quickly.
For example, the parish is putting in a new system of pipes around the landfill to draw out water that has flooded the pits of buried garbage. The backup of that water, which is called leachate, is what has caused many of the vertical wells that remove gas to malfunction.
Those pumps also fill with liquid called “landfill gas fluids,” and the additional pumps outlined in the report will be required to draw out that liquid.
Conley said the parish has installed the new force main system with a pipe 10 inches in diameter that is better suited than the existing 4-inch pipe to remove the leachate.
About $3 million of the $7 million figure provided by Carlson would be for the additional vertical gas wells.
Conley said this work would likely happen later. He characterized it as being important to maximizing gas collection from a functioning system, not part of fixing what is broken now.
The final report — a draft version of which was obtained by The Advocate last week — noted the many cracks in the landfill’s cover and poorly sealed wells. It said 16 of the pumps on 34 leachate drainage lines were either not turned on or not functioning when inspected.
And 95 of the 225 vertical wells Carlson inspected were flooded with water, hampering or preventing gas collection.
The parish has estimated that as much as 80 percent of the landfill’s gases were not being collected and were presumably leaking into the air.
The report also drew attention to the landfill’s disposal until July of solidified liquid industrial waste. That waste can create hydrogen sulfide, which is toxic and smells like rotten eggs.
Ultimately, officials said, the transformation of the landfill from a malfunctioning nuisance to a model facility will be a combination of the crisis control measures the parish has already performed and a plan for long-term improvements that it will put out for bids.
Conley said he does not think the parish will have to propose any new taxes to find the necessary money. He said that when gas collection at the site improves, the parish will make in a month what it makes now in a year from selling the gases — a figure he has previously put at about $100,000.
“We are committed to find the money” for all the recommended work, he said. “We think it’s going to be between a $3 million and $9 million fix as we go forward, certainly to reconstruct and re-engineer it.”
Conley said the parish plans to hire a consultant to oversee compliance issues at the landfill and is looking into installing air monitors along the river.
Yenni, Conley and some members of the Parish Council have said they think that some of the smells being reported by residents could result from activity along the Mississippi River, a possibility even some residents don’t rule out.