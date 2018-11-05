A federal judge on Monday ruled that a lawsuit against LaPlace chemical plant owner Denka Performance Elastomer can move forward, a small victory for plaintiffs who are trying to force the company to agree to reduce the plant's emissions of a potentially cancer-causing chemical.
In a ruling filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman denied a motion by Denka to dismiss the lawsuit filed by 13 St. John the Baptist Parish plaintiffs.
They are demanding that the company’s plant reduce or stop production until emissions of chloroprene — which the Environmental Protection Agency calls a “likely carcinogen” — drop below the agency’s threshold for safe exposure.
Both sides in the suit have been waiting on a decision for months after Feldman ruled in July that the original version of the lawsuit was “wholly defective” because it failed to cite specific health problems the plaintiffs claimed they suffered because of exposure to chloroprene.
Feldman told the plaintiffs to revise the suit or he would likely grant the motion by attorneys for Denka to dismiss it.
The new version of the suit came with a long list of health issues allegedly suffered by each plaintiff that they say were caused because chloroprene levels in St. John have been recorded at up to hundreds of times the maximum allowable threshold set by the EPA of 0.2 micrograms per cubic meter of air.
Feldman said the plaintiffs’ revised claims rose above the level of speculation, contained a factual backing and were generally more than an “unadorned, the-defendant-unlawfully-harmed-me accusation.”
“It’s great news and it gives us reason now to be a bit more optimistic,” said Robert Taylor, the lead plaintiff in the suit.
A spokesman for Denka declined to comment.
The Denka plant in St. John is the only place in the U.S. that emits chloroprene, which is used in the process of making neoprene — a synthetic rubber common in wetsuits and other products.
In 2015, the EPA said St. John had the highest risk of cancer from airborne pollutants of any place in the country.
In allowing the suit to move forward, Feldman pointed out that Denka’s response to learning its emissions were over the EPA’s threshold was to ask the EPA to raise the threshold.
He also appeared to criticize the response of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, after a Clean Air Act inspection of Denka’s plant showed numerous areas where it was failing to meet compliance requirements.
Feldman noted that between the time the inspection happened in June 2016 and when it was publicized in April 2017, LDEQ Secretary Chuck Brown said those in the community raising concerns over chloroprene emissions were “fearmongers” and told them to “forget about 0.2.”
With all that considered, along with the updated list of health claims from the plaintiffs, Feldman said Denka’s motion to dismiss was “not proper” at this point.
“The defendant disputes the causation of these injuries and suggests that any number of sources could be responsible for the symptoms. Maybe so,” Feldman wrote in his ruling. “But at this procedural stage, it is not the appropriate setting for dismissal.”
The procedural stage Feldman referenced has been a long one for the plaintiffs — one where few decisions have gone their way.
After the lawsuit was first filed in 2017 in Louisiana’s 40th Judicial District Court, attorneys for Denka had the case moved to federal court, where a motion by the plaintiffs’ attorneys to send it back to the state level was denied.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs later sought class-action status, which was also denied after Feldman said they missed a key deadline.
But more recently, things seemingly have started to turn.
Last month, Feldman ruled that four cases — with thousands of co-plaintiffs — seeking monetary damages against Denka could go back to state court. Attorneys for Denka had previously moved those cases to federal court, where they were consolidated with Taylor’s 13-plaintiff suit.