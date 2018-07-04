Most people don't go through 528 oysters in a year.
Adrian “The Rabbit” Morgan can do it in eight minutes and 15 seconds — and he doesn't even like oysters.
He can also pack away 63 tamales in 12 minutes, 39 hot dogs in 10 minutes and three pounds of ribs in eight.
Morgan, who is from Baton Rouge but now lives in New Orleans, is the seventh-ranked competitive eater in the world. And he’ll be scarfing down hot dogs in Coney Island, New York, on Wednesday at the 2018 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest.
He secured his spot in the contest by eating those 39 hot dogs — with buns — at a qualifier in Houston. But he’s got his work cut out for him.
[TV info: Contest will be 11 a.m. and televised on ESPN2]
Last year, Joey Chestnut of San Jose, California, won the Coney Island contest by downing 72 hot dogs, one shy of his own world record of 73.
Morgan, 35, traces his desire to eat competitively back to when he and his father would watch the Nathan’s contest and shows like "Man vs. Food," wondering aloud how much they could eat.
“I came from a family known for being big eaters,” he said.
Before long, Morgan found himself entering local restaurant challenges, like the oyster-eating contest sponsored by Acme Oyster House, or seeking them out when he traveled to other cities.
“We didn’t have too many restaurant challenges in Baton Rouge, so I’d go and kind of make my own up,” he said. “I’d go to Rotolo’s and eat a five-pound pizza. We had a Times Grill burger with a 1½-pound meat patty, and I’d eat three of them. That’s kind of how it started out.”
In 2010, he took the plunge and entered a contest in Biloxi. At a local casino, he wolfed down 18½ peanut butter and banana sandwiches — an Elvis/Mississippi thing — and finished higher than one of the ranked contestants.
His performance won praise from the ranked competitors, who encouraged him to develop his obvious natural abilities.
Morgan said he was working out a lot at the time and had a high metabolism and the right disposition.
“I had what we call on the circuit a natural capacity for food,” he said. “I already had a good base stomach capacity to work with, and I was just a competitive guy. I like to push myself.”
Morgan said training to eat competitively is a lot like any sport — a commitment to train regularly and work to be the best. Stretching the stomach is a lot like stretching any muscle. You have to keep at it.
“You can’t just show up to a contest and do well,” he said. “It’s a lot of hard work.”
A lot of it is cardiovascular. Understanding how to breathe while shoving dozens of hot dogs down your gullet takes some figuring out.
“Eating that fast in that short amount of time is like sprinting,” he said. “If you’re not accustomed to it, you’ll tire out quickly halfway through.”
Morgan said he does particularly well with foods that require hand technique — crawfish, chicken wings — because he works as a baker and is good with his hands.
He considers chicken wings among his particular strengths. He has beaten Chestnut twice eating chicken wings, and he bested Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas at crawfish.
“When you beat Joey Chestnut, that’s something to brag about,” he said.
And if you can't stomach oysters, imagine this: Morgan doesn’t like them either, though he has eaten several months' worth in minutes.
“Raw oysters, that’s probably the toughest food that I do,” he said. “They’re a slimy texture and they’re tough to keep down."
But technique-based contests are a little different from hot dogs, which, other than dunking them in water, is a no-frills, brute-force contest.
“With hot dogs, it’s gonna be a sprint,” he said.
Morgan guesses he’s got a 15-pound capacity stomach, far below what Chestnut and Carmen Cincotti of Newark, New Jersey, are working with.
“It’s kind of unbelievable when you think of someone putting 25 pounds of stuff in them, but some of these guys train so hard, that’s what happens,” he said.
Morgan said he typically trains with oatmeal and grits — inexpensive starches that hold water easily.
Hot-dog contests are the only times he will practice with the contest food itself.
“Hot dogs are difficult to eat in a contest because of the overwhelming flavor,” he said. “You have issues with flavor fatigue.”
Not to mention the sodium.
“All I did was crave ice-cold water" afterward, he said. “It’s the best tasting thing in the entire world.”
While his body has since adjusted, the first time he trained with hot dogs, he drank more than a gallon of water afterward, and his body absorbed it like a sponge, retaining almost all of it. The next morning, his ankles and other joints were swollen.
Morgan said he got his nickname from his early training days, when he’d make 12-pound salads and his roommates would tease him about his "rabbit food." He thought "The Rabbit" might be an interesting approach to picking a moniker.
In the early days, when he’d start fast before slowing down and getting passed up by the winners, the name took on another significance with the tale of the tortoise and the hare.
“It’s kind of boring,” he admitted of his name's origin. “Everyone says I should make something up because it’s not that great a story.”
Perhaps surprisingly, Morgan said contestants in his sport seldom vomit.
“The only times I’ve seen people puke during a contest is an amateur who’s overzealous,” he said. “It’s very rare that I’ve seen a ranked, professional eater lose it in the contest. I’ve seen it once on video.”