Lauren Yaw got a sewing lesson over the weekend from some idols of hers: Mardi Gras Indians from the Young Maasai Hunters tribe.
“I’ve always admired the craftsmanship of Mardi Gras Indian suits. So this is my chance to learn how to sew like them,” said Yaw, 37, a New Orleans native who wants to improve her skills for Carnival season, to help create handmade throws for the Mystic Krewe of Nyx and costumes for Roux La La, a Carnival dance troupe.
Yaw also feels she never can get her hands on decent feathers for her costumes, so she wanted to ask about that, she said, as she took the escalator to the second floor of the Canal Place shopping mall for her Sunday afternoon “Sip & Sew” session with the tribe along with two friends.
Her friends also had reasons to improve their sewing. Amanda Baraga, 33, is hoping to walk with the Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus parade in a few months, and Katie Raymond, 40, is part of the Bearded Oysters marching group.
They were joined by a fourth sewing student, Janae Hurst, 22, a recent Dillard University graduate and an aspiring fashion designer who has begun to incorporate Mardi Gras Indian beading into her designs.
Sip & Sew is led by Big Chief Keelian Boyd, 35, who recently won an Arts Council of Louisiana arts residency. Canal Place allows him to use a second-floor retail spot as a gallery and sewing school.
Boyd, who works by day as a crane operator for Domino Sugar, sees the sewing lessons as part of an effort to help bring authentic New Orleans arts to tourists and locals in a way that benefits the city’s traditional artists. He also thinks that it helps to demystify the Mardi Gras Indians, who are sometimes seen as purveyors of a secretive, even fearsome tradition.
He and his wife, Queen Shawmika Boyd, 34, often sip and sew at home, prompting her to come up with the idea of Sip & Sew. The first lessons were held in late summer at Second Vine Wine on Touro Street in Faubourg Marigny, blocks from where Boyd learned to sew.
As Boyd grew older, he would eventually learn to “stack and loop,” creating layers of looped beads in two or three tiers, a signature part of some 7th Ward suits. As an adult, he learned to stick turkey quills into the crown of an Indian suit.
But first, he was taught the basic stitching that he and his "gang flag" Kiwi Richard, 45, taught to their four students on Sunday, using bowls of sequins and tiny seed beads, which — when sewn into place — dot the middle of each sequin like the center of a flower.
Boyd also needed to name-drop some of the legendary older Indians who taught him. “Without them, there’s no me,” he said.
From the Yellow Pocahontas tribe, there were the tribe’s second chief, Markeith Tero, and Boyd’s uncle, former "flag boy" Zachary Magee. Boyd started masking with the Monogram Hunters and their celebrated chief, Tyrone “Pie” Stevenson, then spent a decade designing and sewing for other Indians before he formed his own tribe, the Young Maasai Hunters.
Earlier this year, on Mardi Gras morning, with Stevenson’s blessing and the guidance of Yellow Pocahontas Big Chief Shaka Zulu, Boyd and the Young Maasai hit the streets for the first time, in an array of spectacular purple suits.
Boyd believes that a long table set with wine glasses in ritzy Canal Place matches just fine with the Indian tradition. He did tell Yaw the name of a reliable Los Angeles feather distributor. And when Raymond asked what thread he uses, he told her that he prefers dental floss.
“But I’m not giving away secret parts of our culture,” Boyd said. “I’m not giving anyone anything they can’t get at a Saturday afternoon at Jo-Ann Fabrics.”
“What’s different is that our students are learning the basics of sewing from Mardi Gras Indians,” Boyd said. “And they are seeing that we are good people, entrepreneurs, mothers and fathers, like 95 percent of Mardi Gras Indians.”