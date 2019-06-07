Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant says he has requested that the federal government declare a fisheries disaster in Mississippi as mortality rates climb in the Mississippi Sound for dolphins, oysters and other marine life exposed to fresh water from the opening of the Bonnet Carré Spillway.

“We are currently observing significant adverse impacts to all components of Mississippi’s marine resources, including, but not limited to: oysters, crabs, shrimp and finfish.”

The spillway has opened two times this year, and most recently has been open since May 10, with no date set for closing. This also is the first time the spillway has opened two years in a row.

Bryant said death is particularly noticeable with oysters, which are unable to move. The oyster mortality rate, he said, is 70 percent, a figure that is expected to increase as the spillway remains open.

The letter says crab landings — the number of crabs harvested — are down 35 percent and also expected to climb. Shrimp season, he said, will start far later than the traditional June opening because numbers are so low.

“The declaration of a federal fisheries disaster for Mississippi may assist in obtaining financial assistance for all negatively impacted ecosystems, fisherman and related businesses in a timely manner, the governor’s letter concludes.

Bryant notified the public on Twitter of the letter, which is dated May 31.

With the prolonged Bonnet Carré opening, the University of Southern Mississippi also is joining the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources in examining the river water’s impact on the Sound.

“The University of Southern Mississippi houses a diverse array of scientific expertise suited to explore and understand these types of events with significant coastal impacts,” Dr. Monty Graham, director of USM’s School of Ocean Science and Engineering in Gulfport, said in a news release.

“Specifically, we’ll be using various technologies and projects to gather data on biological resources such as oysters and crabs, monitor water quality components, use remote sensing and circulation modeling, and survey the impacts to seagrass, artificial reefs and channels.”

The news release said research findings will be regularly shared with state leaders and the public.

This story originally appeared in the Biloxi Sun Herald.

