A custom tricycle belong to a 12-year-old girl with special needs was stolen from the family's Slidell home, and police are asking the public's help in locating the stolen trike, which has an estimated value of $2,000.
The child's father was preparing to take the family camping Friday morning when he discovered that the trike had been stolen from a storage unit at 1372 West Lindberg Drive.
The tricycle had been secured to the back of a trailer, covered with a grey and silver tarp. The trailer also was stolen.
The Amtryke brand tricycle was custom built specifically to the girl's body dimensions. It is red and has a small license plate with the name “Adara” on the back of it.
[RELATED: 'Special place in hell' for thief who stole special-needs child's custom tricycle, Slidell chief says]
Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said he's willing to give the thief that benefit of the doubt "that you didn't know this was a bike specifically made for a 12-year-old special needs girl. If you have a heart or a conscience, return it, if not, I can assure you we will find you.”
Slidell Police are asking anyone with information to call 985-646-6181, or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.