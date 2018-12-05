The new drainage system installed at the Jefferson Parish landfill could be turned on as early as next week and begin drawing down the water that has rendered the facility’s gas collection system inoperable, contributing to local odor problems.

When the parish could see odors from the landfill reduced is less clear, though it appears to be a matter of weeks, according to a report from the landfill’s oversight contractor delivered at the Jefferson Parish Council meeting Wednesday.

The parish hired a team of engineers two months ago led by Baton Rouge-based PPM, who delivered their first report to the council at its regular meeting in Elmwood.

Project Director Zia Tammamy said a system of 10-inch pipes will replace the 4-inch pipes that have proven incapable of draining rainwater out of the buried trash at the landfill.

When this water is above 1 foot deep, as has been the case at the landfill for years, the wells that draw off gasses produced by the trash become flooded and cease working.

This causes the gas to escape by other means.

While parish officials have said they don’t think the landfill is the chief cause of odors in Harahan, Waggaman and River Ridge, they have acknowledged that much of the gas generated by the landfill hasn’t been collected because of the malfunctioning system.

Mo Saleh, principal with team-member PEEC, said after the presentation that there are a couple of variables that will affect when the gas collection improves. Once the new pipes draw the water down below a foot, other pumps in the system will need to recharge and it’s not clear exactly how long that will take, though comments from parish officials briefed on the process indicated it would only be a couple of weeks.

Council members heard from Chuck Carr Brown, the secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality, who told them that despite the ongoing repairs at the landfill, inspectors are still finding problems that should be taken care of. For example, not properly covering the garbage in the active portions of the landfill at the end of the day continues to be an issue.

Mike Lockwood, environmental affairs director, said there have only been two instances where the garbage is not being properly covered, and that the parish spoke with the contractor and told employees in charge of that task that they would be fired if it happened again.

Another point of contention was news that water that has come in contact with the trash, known as leachate, spilled into the Waggaman channel. Tammamy, of PPM, disagreed, saying the water was contained and disposed of properly offsite during the incident in question.

"We did not allow that water to go into the waterways," he said. "I want to be on the record about that."

Council members asked Brown about midstream barge-loading operations on the Mississippi River that appear to be kicking up clouds of particulate into the air that is falling on homes in Harahan and River Ridge.

Brown said that LDEQ is trying to get a handle on the issues along the river and has met with representatives from the company that owns the mid-stream barge loading facilities near Harahan.

“We have talked with them about best practices,” he said. “We are addressing those midstream loading problems.”

A sample of the particulate matter captured on social media in recent weeks was collected by DEQ, and test results on that sample could be back by the end of this week, Brown said. Then the agency can compare them with what was loaded on the dates the particulates were collected to see if the midstream operators are the likely source, he said.

The company that owns the loaders has vowed to audit its operations and appoint a “sentinel” to make sure that proper procedures are followed, Brown said.

Residents continued to express frustration at what they've had to endure with the repeated odors and particulate.

Nancy Pearson, a River Ridge resident, counts herself among those who believe the odor sources aren't solely confined to the landfill.

She said she had the first bloody nose she can ever remember recently, and that the odor was so bad on Thursday night that people left their homes. She said she has left the state four times in recent weeks, “just to get way from River Ridge and breathe clean air in Mississippi.

She said Harahan and River Ridge were once highly coveted places to move — a way to live in the country but still be close to the city. Now, she lamented, "nobody wants to live there any more."

