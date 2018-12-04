The ninth episode of the New Orleans Advocate's weekly podcast, "The Neutral Ground," is available for download.
In the ninth episode: Advocate political columnist Stephanie Grace helps make sense of the surprising (to some) news that U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., won't run for governor in 2019, possibly leaving the GOP without a major candidate. Faimon A. Roberts III explains the meaning of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling on whether the Fish and Wildlife Service was taking things too far when it said a parcel of undeveloped land in St. Tammany Parish had to be left alone for the benefit of the endangered dusky gopher frog. And Sara Pagones, the Advocate's north shore bureau chief, chats by telephone with host Gordon Russell about the legal troubles facing Jack Strain, the former St. Tammany Parish sheriff, after two of his top deputies were charged in a bribery scheme.
