People who owe money to New Orleans because of overdue parking and traffic camera tickets, unpaid sales and hotel taxes, code enforcement violations or library fines could be in for some relief this summer.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Monday announced a three-month amnesty program that will allow people to settle up and have their late fees either waived or reduced.
The program will run through Sept. 3.
Cantrell cast the program as a way of reducing the burden that overdue fines put on residents.
"It becomes a weight that our residents just carry around, and it becomes an added burden in making ends meet as they go about their daily lives," she said.
"We wanted to give several months so even if you don't have the resources today to pay you'll be able to plan ahead to get that burden off your shoulder," she said later.
Both the administration and the City Council have discussed the possibility of such a program in recent months, with an eye toward both allowing people to pay up and bringing in a one-time influx of cash.
The aspect of the program that will perhaps affect the most residents is the traffic camera and parking ticket program. Anyone with an overdue ticket will have all late fees waived if they pay by Sept. 3.
During that time, the city will also suspend its practice of booting vehicles that have past-due tickets.
Those who owe the city sales or hotel taxes will be able to pay without penalties and will be charged only 50 percent of the interest they owe. The full amount owed must be paid by Nov. 5, though an installment plan is available.
That sales and hotel tax program does not apply to overdue property taxes.
Code Enforcement will also be offering $100 discounts on violations that have been brought into compliance.
The New Orleans Public Library will also waive up to $100 in fines or fees per cardholder.
None of the amnesty programs will allow people to recoup late fees they have already paid.
More details are available on the city's website at https://nola.gov/amnesty-late-fee-forgiveness-program/.