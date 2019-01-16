The New Orleans Saints have named The New Orleans Advocate as their official news partner, online and in print, for the upcoming NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl, as well as the next three seasons.

The partnership will help promote The Advocate’s brand as it continues to grow as Louisiana’s dominant news source, online and in print.

Under the deal, the Saints will also help promote sales of the paper and feature The Advocate’s coverage of the team on neworleanssaints.com and the team’s social media accounts.

Wednesday’s announcement marked the second time the Saints have joined forces with The Advocate.

A similar partnership in 2013 got The New Orleans Advocate off the ground and led to a dramatic growth in subscriptions after the seven-day paper was launched when The Times-Picayune dropped to three days of printing.

"Tom and Gayle Benson were our first supporters when we started the New Orleans Advocate and we are happy to return as the official newspaper of the Saints under Gayle’s leadership,” said John Georges, who with his wife, Dathel, purchased The Advocate in 2013. Since then, the paper has become the largest in Louisiana.

“It’s a perfect match of two of New Orleans’ most prominent locally owned institutions,” John Georges said. The Georges also own Gambit and several community weekly papers in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

“Since 2013, The New Orleans Advocate has done a remarkable job at giving fans the most comprehensive coverage of their favorite teams,” said Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson. “We are happy to create a unique business partnership with The Advocate and their talented staff for the next three years.”

Dan Shea, The Advocate’s publisher, said the partnership will kick off with distribution of a special commemorative edition of the newspaper to fans leaving the Mercedes-Benz Superdome following a Saints victory on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Advocate will have more than a dozen journalists in Atlanta if the Saints make it to the Super Bowl, and will distribute printed editions to hotels near the game site.

Advocate coverage of the Saints will be featured daily on the team’s website and newsletters, and Saints beat writers Nick Underhill and Rod Walker and columnist Scott Rabalais will appear in the Saints' daily videocast.

Judi Terzotis, the paper’s president, said the deal is perfect because many of the Saints’ leading partners are among the newspaper’s biggest advertisers, including Chevron, Cox, Entergy, Hancock Whitney, Ochsner Health Systems, Peoples Health, Rouses Markets, Verizon, Acadian Cos., Harrah’s New Orleans, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Window World.

The Advocate is also the official paper of LSU and Tulane sports, and sports coverage has helped propel huge growth in the paper’s websites.