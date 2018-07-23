After receiving more than $64,000 in federal money last year to refurbish homes for very low-income parish residents, St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran is set to make another application for funding this year after receiving unanimous Parish Council approval Monday.
This year’s grant request will be for $50,000 — the maximum allowed in 2018 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of its Rural Development Housing Preservation Program, which awards $10 million nationally for low and very low-income homeowners.
In St. Charles, only very low-income homeowners will be eligible, defined as those having incomes below 50 percent of the area median.
Homeowners receive money in the form of grants on a “first come, first served basis,” according to parish grants officer Carla Chaisson.
Applications will be reviewed and homeowners notified of a decision within 30 days, Chaisson said.
She said applicants must have been the owner of an individual dwelling at least one year prior to the time of assistance. The applicant must also intend to live in the dwelling after receiving the assistance, so rental properties are not eligible for funding.
The USDA further requires that “applicants must have the necessary background and experience with proven ability to perform the responsibility of repair and rehabilitation of low-income housing.” Recipients are required to make quarterly progress reports.
Eligible repair expenses include fixing electrical wiring, roofs, foundations, insulation, heating systems, and waste and water disposal systems. Homeowners also can use the money for adding handicapped-accessible features.
Any qualified homeowner in the parish is eligible for funding, according to Chaisson.