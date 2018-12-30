New Orleans officials are pledging a faster pace of road and drainage work in the new year, building on changes they say they have already made to get shovels into the ground more quickly since Mayor LaToya Cantrell took office in May.
The changes are aimed at improving coordination inside City Hall and between the Department of Public Works and the Sewerage & Water Board, plus speeding up the process of getting through federally mandated reviews that have left some projects languishing for many months, said Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Ramsey Green, who oversees infrastructure work for the new administration.
The sorry state of New Orleans’ cracked and pothole-filled roads has been a consistent source of complaints for many years, spawning groups like Fix My Streets that have sought to shame city officials into quicker action.
Some relief seemed to be on the way in 2016 when then-Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s administration announced a settlement with FEMA making $2.4 billion available to repair roads and pipes that had been damaged when they were submerged during Hurricane Katrina 11 years earlier.
But that money — estimated to amount to less than a third of the total sum needed to fully reconstruct the city’s streets — was slow to be put to use.
“When you don’t spend federal money, it’s hard to ask for more federal money,” Green said.
Many of the delays were due to the often-lengthy reviews required to ensure that projects using federal money follow historic preservation and environmental guidelines. That poses a particular problem in a city with as many historic districts as New Orleans.
To help clear the roadblock, the city hired an archaeologist and an architect to perform those evaluations in-house and worked with FEMA to expedite the review process.
That’s cut the average review time for projects from about 200 days to about a month, Green said.
When the Cantrell administration took office, only about 1 percent of the FEMA money had been spent, Green said. The faster pace means that about 3 percent of the money has now been spent, with an aggressive schedule for getting the rest of the money out the door, he said.
About 20 projects have already been bid, with another 10 scheduled to go out soon, he said.
The first wave of projects is concentrated near Lake Pontchartrain and in New Orleans East, areas that were developed more recently and therefore raise fewer concerns about historic preservation.
The city has also been working aggressively to get work underway on projects funded with separate pots of federal money known as the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and the National Disaster Resilience Competition. Those projects focus on reducing flooding by retaining water on-site, an approach that aligns with a locally developed plan to slow the rate at which pumps need to push water out of the city after rainstorms.
The city has roughly $150 million in hazard mitigation grants and about $141 million in national resilience grants. But in many cases, those projects were stuck in the design stage when Cantrell took office, Green said.
The administration has focused on getting those projects completely designed and up to the cost-benefit standards required by the federal government, Green said. As a result, the city broke ground in December on the Hagan-Lafitte project, which uses rain gardens and subsurface storage tanks to retain water in Mid-City. Work is expected to begin in the coming year on projects in Pontchartrain Park, St. Roch and other areas.
The city has also focused on more efficiently cleaning out catch basins, an important factor in ensuring that the drainage system can operate efficiently.
Traditionally, the city has responded to complaints about blocked catch basins by addressing them in the order the complaints came in, Green said. But that meant crews spent time driving from site to site.
Now, the city is more efficiently grouping the catch basins to clean out ones in close proximity, Green said. Combined with two new vacuum trucks, that’s allowed the department to clean out 200 to 300 catch basins a week, double the pace of a year ago, he said.
The Department of Public Works has also replaced the paper slips it formerly used to track cleanings with electronic systems, and it hopes to launch a website in 2019 that will give residents real-time updates on the status of catch basins across the city.
Another major focus for the new year will picking up the pace of permanently paving over the temporary gravel patches the S&WB uses to fill in holes dug to fix pipes. Green and S&WB Executive Director Ghassan Korban have said that’s an important element in regaining public trust for the utility.
About 4,300 complaints about the patches have been logged by the city or the S&WB, though many of those are duplicates; officials estimate there are about 1,800 patches that need to be fixed.
The goal is to clear the backlog by late spring, Green said.
Crews also continue to work on the second phase of a project to rebuild Bourbon Street from its base up, replacing underground utility lines and pipes and repaving the street.
The reconstruction of the first eight blocks of Bourbon Street was started in the Landrieu administration and was initially estimated to cost $6 million and to be wrapped up by the end of 2017. But the first complete renovation of the street in a century ran into major problems as workers found more problems than anticipated with the pipes under the roadway and construction was delayed by rain and other issues.
In the end, it took until January 2018 to wrap up just the first four blocks, at a cost of $10.5 million. And that work generated numerous complaints from businesses on the stretch as revelers were forced into cramped passageways formed by the fencing needed to block off the work site.
The city began working on the 500 through 800 blocks of the street in September under a project expected to cost $9.5 million. Green said the city hopes to avoid the problems of the first phase. It has added penalties for contractors if they don’t meet their timelines and has included more lighting and historic information on the fencing.
The Bourbon Street work, which will be paused in the run-up to Mardi Gras, is expected to be complete by summer, Green said.
“We’re doing this work in an incredibly historic city, and we can’t view that as an obstacle,” he said.