A Metairie school's officials met with parents Wednesday to address concerns after a racist message threatening gun violence was found on a bathroom wall.
The graffiti at at Metairie Park County Day, described as "hateful and threatening" read "there's too many n----rs in our school. Shoot them," according to a report from WWL-TV.
Officials at the private, K-12 school located in the 300 block of Park Road sent multiple emails to parents and held the private meeting. Cameras were not allowed in the meeting. The message was found within a bathroom stall last week.
