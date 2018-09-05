A man whose kayak capsized in Lake Pontchartrain on Wednesday was rescued after two first responders dove into the water to save him, officials said.
Kenner 911 got a call around 4:30 p.m. about a capsized kayak in the lake, the city said in a news release, and a team of Kenner firefighters found the man near the Parish Line Canal, just west of Treasure Chest Casino.
Firefighter Steffon Lee and Acting Capt. Clint Stephens both dove into the water and pulled the man to safety. Firefighter Kelcey Mage, Capt. Richard Blackman and Acting Operator Jason Pepitone also helped pull the man to shore, according to a news release.
The boater, who appeared to be uninjured, told officials his kayak overturned. He was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.