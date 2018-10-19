The latest roadblock in plans to get passengers to and from the new terminal at Louis Armstrong International Airport is Kenner’s Fire Station No. 38.

The station is located on the median of Loyola Drive just north of Veterans Memorial Boulevard, directly in the path of a proposed flyover aimed at quickly moving drivers from Interstate 10 to the airport.

While construction of the flyover is years away, interim improvements, including the widening of Loyola Drive, could help relieve the congestion that is expected when drivers have to exit I-10 and run a gauntlet of traffic lights to the new terminal that is due to open in May.

+5 Why getting to New Orleans' new airport terminal likely 'a mess' for at least 4 years If you’re coming from New Orleans or Metairie, reaching the terminal at Louis Armstrong International Airport once you get off Interstate 10 n…

But as officials work to move these plans forward, a dispute between Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn and officials from the state Department of Transportation and Development threatens to delay any construction work.

In question is how much the state will pay to move the fire station, which is in the way of any road widening as well as the planned flyover.

The city has asked the state for $5.1 million to buy the land and build a new station. The state has offered around $3 million, city officials said.

In a letter sent to DOTD this week, Zahn argued that the state isn’t cooperating in coming to an agreement.

He said the state’s proposal would result in a station that lacks the needed amenities for firefighters and would represent a step down from what the current station provides.

"You proposed to replace a masonry, wood and steel, centrally air-conditioned building with a pre-fab metal building with window units. This is neither functional nor equivalent," Zahn wrote.

"We will do our best to rise to the challenge, but we will need your best efforts as well," Zahn concluded.

DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said in an interview that Zahn’s claims aren’t true. DOTD takes no position on what sort of air-conditioning units or construction materials are used, he said.

"We are simply trying to find a dollar figure," he said. "It has to fall within guidelines of what a functional replacement is."

Kenner officials have argued that the state has given the city different requirements at different times and has used comparisons that are not relevant to Jefferson Parish.

State officials say federal regulations require more information from Kenner, and that the state is allowed to pay only for what is known as a "functional replacement," or one that replicates what the current station offers.

Time is growing short. After various delays, the new terminal is expected to open in seven months, and officials on both sides hope at least to have Loyola widened by then.

The dispute is drawing attention from the New Orleans Aviation Board, which runs the airport, according to a nola.com report.

At the board's meeting this week, one member, Doug Thornton, said the airport would be in a "world of hurt" if the dispute isn't resolved, according to the report.

The two sides met in July to discuss plans for how to move the station. That meeting led to a proposal the city submitted in August, according to Zahn's letter. But the proposal was rejected by the state in September, he said.

Wilson and Zahn both said they are willing to keep the conversation going.

"I told them we would maintain an open door," Wilson said.