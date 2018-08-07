Authorities recovered a woman's body in Lake Pontchartrain on Tuesday evening, two days after New Orleans resident Sadie Thibodeaux went missing there.

Thibodeaux, 32, disappeared Sunday. The man who had been out sailing with her when she disappeared — and who was rescued by the Coast Guard on Monday morning — has been questioned by police, though what he told detectives hasn't been publicly discussed.

Police on Tuesday morning said they had not seen any evidence of foul play and were considering Thibodeaux's case as a missing persons investigation. But they said they would also treat the case as a potential homicide until evidence ruled it out.

Authorities stopped short of confirming that the body recovered a quarter-mile from the Seabrook Boat Launch about 6 p.m. Tuesday was that of Thibodeaux. Yet before and after officials announced the discovery, her family members were at the Coast Guard's station along the lake in Metairie, in the Bucktown neighborhood.

Officials didn't immediately discuss a potential cause of death. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office planned to conduct an autopsy later.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, the Coast Guard received a report of an unmanned sailing vessel, the Good Humor, in the lake with a dog and cellphones on board. The Coast Guard and other agencies searched overnight for the missing passengers.

A New Orleans Police Department spokesman said 43-year-old Michael Lee Farley and Thibodeaux had been boating Sunday when they went into the water for unknown reasons.

Farley's 34-foot sailing boat was found near the University of New Orleans campus. It was unoccupied and adrift, police said.

Farley was then rescued roughly one mile north of Lakeshore Drive about 7 a.m. Monday. He was not wearing a life vest and showed signs of having been in the water for a prolonged period, possibly the better part of a day, said NOPD Cmdr. Jeffrey Walls, who is in charge of officers patrolling neighborhoods along the lakefront.

"This could be a horrific accident or a real crime," Walls said.

He said police had examined the boat and the two people's cars, and officers were working to secure cellphone records and location data that could help piece together what happened.

"We’re processing everything and taking our time so we do the best we can for Sadie," Walls said.

Walls said Thibodeaux and Farley had "been dating for a period of time" when she went missing.

Thibodeaux's sister said Thibodeaux and Farley were not romantically involved, though they had been out boating together before her disappearance.

The sister, Nikki Thibodeaux-Dowden of Baton Rouge, said Thibodeaux had recently moved to New Orleans for work. She said her family was "hoping for (a) full and complete police investigation" of Thibodeaux's disappearance.

The Coast Guard's search received assistance from the New Orleans Police Department, the New Orleans Fire Department, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and volunteers with the disaster-response group known as the Cajun Navy.

WWL-TV reported that a helicopter and some boats participating in the search for Thibodeaux congregated around one particular spot visible from near the corner of Lakeshore and Lake Terrace drives about 5:30 p.m.

Some 90 minutes later, officials said a boater in that area of the water had spotted an unidentified woman's body. The boater notified Wildlife and Fisheries agents, who recovered the body with the help of police, NOPD said in a statement.

Brien McGlynn, a United Cajun Navy volunteer, identified himself Tuesday night as the boater who found the body.

Describing himself as a longtime U.S. Navy nurse, McGlynn said he joined a crew of volunteers manning four boats and spotted the body following directions from United Cajun Navy leader Todd Terrell.

McGlynn said they had all joined the search at the request of Thibodeaux's family. He said he then had the difficult task of informing Thibodeaux's father, uncle and aunt about what he had found.

"It's always traumatic — it really is," McGlynn said when discussing that conversation. He said he embraced Thibodeaux's father and told him, "I have you in my prayers, and God give you strength."

Attempts to contact Farley on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

Thibodeaux's case caused an intense reaction both in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

Notably, in the capital, Thibodeaux's friends and workout buddies held a vigil for her Monday evening at Southern Oaks Athletic Club, where she often attended classes. A group of about 40 people stood in a circle, held hands and prayed for Thibodeaux's rescue.

Staff members Emma Discher and Sophie Germer contributed to this report.

