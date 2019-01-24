Were you waiting for input from New Orleans city officials before taking a view on the atrocious call that cost the Saints a trip to the Super Bowl?
If so, wait no longer: They’re all against it, too.
Both the City Council and Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Thursday called for changes to NFL rules to prevent the sort of blown pass interference call that helped the Los Angeles Rams secure the NFC Championship victory Sunday.
They also called on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to publicly address the fiasco.
“Mr. Goodell, we are not just a little city meek and mild that can be walked all over. We are the Who Dat nation and we will continue to stand up for our Saints and for our city,” Councilwoman Helena Moreno said before the council unanimously passed a resolution calling for more consistency and accuracy in officiating.
“There’s a big difference between losing and being beat; there’s a big difference between not performing and being robbed,” Councilman Jay H. Banks said. “I truly understand the frustration of my fellow New Orleanians as it relates to this. What I don’t understand is the silence of the NFL.”
In other football-related City Hall news, the council on Thursday honored rapper Choppa, whose “Choppa Style” became the anthem for the Saints' storybook season.
Choppa said he was grateful to have been part of the season and praised the team.
“There’s something about when the Saints win, you have different races coming together, and it’s a magical moment,” he said.
Cantrell also got in on the act on Thursday.
“My administration has sent a letter on behalf of the city to Commissioner Roger Goodell expressing our deep dismay, encouraging him to break his silence and step up for what’s right,” Cantrell said in a news release.
“We’re a family in New Orleans. We celebrate together, and we grieve together — both in our own unique way,” she said. “As the people of our city step out to show their love for the Saints, I will be right there with them, ‘in that number’: to show love for our team, and to show them the respect they have earned.”
The expressions of official displeasure with the NFL came after five days in which a range of personalities and political figures have been sounding off about the blown call.
Those who have already called for changes or answers from the NFL include Saints owner Gayle Benson; Gov. John Bel Edwards, who warned that New Orleans “will not forget it”; and U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, who represents New Orleans and has called for congressional hearings.
Two lawsuits have also been filed against the NFL. And countless editorials and commentaries — both in traditional outlets and on social media — have inundated the city over the course of the week.
Both Cantrell and the council appeared a bit late with their formal actions, though Thursday wasn’t the first time they weighed in on the controversy.
Cantrell’s first public remarks after Sunday’s game, at the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemoration Monday, started off with a reference to the game and suggested that just like those in the civil rights movement, Saints fans would persevere through adversity.
And the council announced in a news release on Tuesday that it would be considering the resolution.