Tim Lentz's last day as Covington chief of police was also his first day as a candidate for St. Tammany Parish sheriff, as he officially ended his five years as chief Wednesday and kicked off his campaign for the October 2019 election.
"I am no longer your chief of police, and no longer attached to civil service," Lentz said in prepared remarks to a Covington business group. "Effective immediately, I am a candidate for sheriff of St. Tammany Parish.”
Lentz, 55, is the second challenger to announce a run for the office currently held by Sheriff Randy Smith.
Nick Tranchina, 44, a former St. Tammany Sheriff's Office deputy who now works for Entergy, announced his candidacy on social media last month.
Smith, who still has nearly two years remaining in his first term, is also in visible campaign mode, throwing a $500-per-couple fundraiser Tuesday.
Lentz's kickoff pushes what's likely to be a contentious race into high gear more than a year early.
While it's a three-way race, Smith and Lentz have the higher profiles. Both are former police chiefs, one from eastern St. Tammany and one from the western side of the parish. They both cut their law enforcement teeth at the Sheriff's Office, but they have markedly different personal styles.
Lentz said he wants to take his programs and philosophy of community policing from Covington to the entire parish. The Covington Police Department has 40 employees compared with more than 700 at the Sheriff's Office.
He began the first speech of his campaign in front of a friendly crowd at the Covington Business Association meeting Wednesday evening. His remarks focused on the turnaround effort he undertook when he was appointed chief of the Covington force in 2013.
"As many of you remember, I took over a police department that was broken," he said, reminding the local crowd of arrests, lawsuits and an incident when a police officer arrested two referees at a high school football game.
During his tenure, he said, there hasn't been a single complaint or lawsuit about officers' use of force.
Lentz also criticized Smith's tenure as sheriff. "I have watched over the last two years the steady decline of the office: the mishandling of cases; the inability to know the difference between criminal misconduct and honest mistakes; the failure of a tax proposition not once but three different times," he said.
Lentz accused Smith of "playing politics with public safety," alluding to a recent undercover operation that the Sheriff's Office conducted in Covington.
In an interview, Lentz said that Smith had 10 undercover agents working in Covington but never informed him, which he said violated "Policing 101" and could have resulted in problems if a Covington patrolman had come across a drug deal involving undercover deputies.
Smith, reached by phone Wednesday evening, disagreed with Lentz's characterization of the operation, saying that he had been asked by a number of community leaders, including Lentz himself, to help with a drug problem in Covington's West 30s neighborhood.
Smith, who was previously elected to two terms as Slidell police chief, unseated longtime Sheriff Jack Strain in December 2015.
Strain's legacy is likely to cast a shadow over this election. The former sheriff is the subject of a federal investigation that become public in March. Based on subpoenas, the probe is focusing in part on a work-release program that he privatized while he was in office.
All three of the candidates spent significant time working for the Sheriff's Office. But Lentz said he anticipates that opponents will try to tie him to Strain.
"I worked for that Sheriff's Office for 30 years," Lentz said. " I'm sure that they'll try to paint me with that big brush."
Smith said that the majority of people who supported him and elected him in 2015 were looking for a new leader in the Sheriff's Office.
"The Sheriff's Office is in much better shape than the old administration that (Lentz) was a big part of," Smith said. "I'm going to run on the things we've done, the good, positive things. People aren't ready to go backwards to that old administration with all the suspected corruption."
Lentz retired from the Sheriff's Office in 2013 as chief deputy, a post he had filled for just under two years. He has a bachelor's degree and master's degree in criminal justice from Loyola University.
"I am proven," Lentz said. "There are no question marks behind my name. I have the education, training and temperament and the respect of the community. I don't have to learn it as I go."