Paul Beaulieu Jr., an educator and activist whose media career spanned more than four decades, died Tuesday of kidney failure. He was 75.
Beaulieu is best remembered as a fierce advocate for fair treatment of black New Orleanians, a role he embraced throughout his lengthy career.
Whether it was mentoring young men at his alma mater, St. Augustine High School, directing the local Urban League or tackling issues on TV, radio and in print, Beaulieu gave his all, family and friends said.
"He was vibrant and he was a straight shooter," said his daughter, Samantha Beaulieu. "He loved his family, and he loved his community."
After graduating from Xavier University in 1965, he went straight to work teaching English at St. Aug. His students included longtime broadcaster Warren Bell Jr., Orleans Parish Civil District Judge Kern Reese and numerous other judges and notable local figures.
Reese, in a social media post, said his former English teacher “opened my eyes to the rapier potential of words to deflate the vainglorious and inspire the downtrodden.”
“We have lost a clarion voice… unabashed, unafraid, and undaunted,” Reese said.
Beaulieu left St. Aug in the early 1970s to work for and eventually lead the Urban League of Greater New Orleans, where he clamored for equal opportunities for black residents at a time when many were out of reach.
Also around that time, he worked as an opinion columnist for The States-Item, New Orleans' afternoon newspaper. By 1977, he had launched his first public-affairs television show, "Dimensions," on WVUE. The show had an eight-year run; while it was still on the air, he founded a newspaper, the Spectator News-Journal, that covered the strides and affairs of the city's black middle class.
"The only reason I've ever gotten into media, at all, was to add a perspective that has traditionally been ignored in major media," Beaulieu explained on the final taping of one of his later cable television shows, "Between the Lines," in 2010. "I just had a lot to say, and I needed white folks to know how we felt about different issues."
In all of his work to "corner the market on the black perspective," as Beaulieu put it, "he wasn't afraid to speak his mind," said Susan Henry, the general manager of WBOK-AM, who had known Beaulieu since she was in high school with his daughter Samantha.
He was also no stranger to city politics. A longtime member of the Community Organization for Urban Politics (COUP), the political organization from his native 7th Ward, Beaulieu supported the campaigns of Mayor Sidney Barthelemy and former City Councilman and current Constable Lambert Boissiere Jr., according to news accounts at that time.
His public-relations firm represented the airport and other city initiatives under Barthelemy's tenure for a time. But in the mid-1990s, he moved back to St. Aug to serve in its alumni office, and later launched television ventures like "Between the Lines" with Lloyd Dennis and "Table Talk" with Blayne Bondy and Tracie Washington.
His final post was at WBOK-AM, where he was named general manager in 2007. Beaulieu's "Showtime in the Afternoon" radio show -- which continued even after he stepped away from management -- drew popular names in local politics. The most recent one was Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
“Today New Orleans lost one of her true legendary sons, Paul Beaulieu," Cantrell said in a statement on Tuesday. "He was a community leader who spoke with strength and conviction for those who couldn’t."
Beaulieu is survived by his wife, Cynthia King Beaulieu; daughters Samatha Beaulieu and Lyndsey Beaulieu; brothers Lovell Beaulieu and Marvin Beaulieu, and sisters Karen Beaulieu Major and Victoria Beaulieu Saulny.
A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Maria Goretti Church on Crowder Boulevard in New Orleans East. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery on Norman Mayer Boulevard in Gentilly.
Charbonnet-Labat-Glapion Funeral Home will handle arrangements.