The Krewe of Red Beans will strike off with a somber tone on Monday.

Before annual Lundi Gras parades for Red Beans and the Krewe of Dead Beans, both will honor member Sharree Walls, one of two people killed when a suspected drunk driver crashed into bicyclists on Saturday.

"She helped our krewe grow and was important in shaping the policies and philosophy of the Krewe. She will be missed," Read the somber post, which added that another member, Gabriel Alcino, had been injured in the wreck.

The post continues: "Our bean-parade is certainly silly in some ways - and carnival itself is about a celebration of life and poking fun of all - but our group is also a community. Which I believe is the higher-purpose of our krewe and our new Lundi Gras tradition. Sharree was an important part of our community - and we will use our day to honor her in the way we can."

The parade, which has been rolling since 2009 on Lundi Gras, begins at 2 p.m. in the Marigny and meets the Krewe of Dead Beans in Treme, which will also be honoring Walls. The Dead Beans parade began in 2018.

A traditional New Orleans funeral dirge will mark her passing and a poster will read "we love you Sharree"

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL POST

The crash occurred Saturday night on Esplanade Avenue near Bayou St. John as Endymion rolled through the CBD, when a man identified as Tashonty Toney allegedly swerved into a bike lane and crashed into multiple bicyclists. Wall and David Hynes -- returning to New Orleans for Mardi Gras after moving to Seattle -- were killed, and seven others were injured. Toney was booked on counts of vehicular negligent injuring, hit-and-run and reckless operation

According to police, Toney continued driving to the 2900 block of Esplanade Avenue before wiping out his car in the neutral ground. He ran shirtless to the corner of Bell and North Lopez Street, where a cyclist who witnessed the second crash managed to stop him.

The cyclist described Toney as “blind drunk.”

Toney, who turned 32 the day of the crash, was booked on allegations including two counts of vehicular homicide.