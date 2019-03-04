The Krewe of Red Beans will strike off with a somber tone on Monday.
Before annual Lundi Gras parades for Red Beans and the Krewe of Dead Beans, both will honor member Sharree Walls, one of two people killed when a suspected drunk driver crashed into bicyclists on Saturday.
"She helped our krewe grow and was important in shaping the policies and philosophy of the Krewe. She will be missed," Read the somber post, which added that another member, Gabriel Alcino, had been injured in the wreck.
Described as a "real light" and "joyful spirit," Sharree Walls was killed Saturday night in New Orleans by a suspected drunk driver as she bic…
The post continues: "Our bean-parade is certainly silly in some ways - and carnival itself is about a celebration of life and poking fun of all - but our group is also a community. Which I believe is the higher-purpose of our krewe and our new Lundi Gras tradition. Sharree was an important part of our community - and we will use our day to honor her in the way we can."
The parade, which has been rolling since 2009 on Lundi Gras, begins at 2 p.m. in the Marigny and meets the Krewe of Dead Beans in Treme, which will also be honoring Walls. The Dead Beans parade began in 2018.
A traditional New Orleans funeral dirge will mark her passing and a poster will read "we love you Sharree"
View this post on Instagram
It is a sad note to write, but our Lundi Gras parades will take a bit of a somber tone at the beginning. Last night, a suspected drunk driver swerved into a group of bicycle-riders on Esplanade Avenue. As you may have heard. What we have learned this morning, is that Sharree was one of the two people who died. I am personally heart-broken at the news, as Sharree was a wonderful person and someone I had the pleasure of knowing of the past few years through the Krewe. Additionally, another Krewe member, Gabriel Alcino was injured in the crash - but she is recovering. Her recover is in our minds and we hope that she is able to bounce back both physically and mentally. Sharree Walls was a dedicated Krewe member who also served on the Board of Directors (aka the "Fava Council"). She helped our krewe grow and was important in shaping the policies and philosophy of the Krewe. She will be missed. Our bean-parade is certainly silly in some ways - and carnival itself is about a celebration of life and poking fun of all - but our group is also a community. Which I believe is the higher-purpose of our krewe and our new Lundi Gras tradition. Sharree was an important part of our community - and we will use our day to honor her in the way we can. Given the news, and the proximity to Lundi Gras - we have decided to honor Sharree at the beginning of both parades - Dead Beans and Red Beans. Both parades will begin with a traditional New Orleans funeral dirge to mark her passing and to pay tribute to Sharree. I have also asked our sign-maker to create a small poster that simply says "We love you Sharree” with kindest regards and heavy heart, The Krewe of Red Beans
The crash occurred Saturday night on Esplanade Avenue near Bayou St. John as Endymion rolled through the CBD, when a man identified as Tashonty Toney allegedly swerved into a bike lane and crashed into multiple bicyclists. Wall and David Hynes -- returning to New Orleans for Mardi Gras after moving to Seattle -- were killed, and seven others were injured. Toney was booked on counts of vehicular negligent injuring, hit-and-run and reckless operation
According to police, Toney continued driving to the 2900 block of Esplanade Avenue before wiping out his car in the neutral ground. He ran shirtless to the corner of Bell and North Lopez Street, where a cyclist who witnessed the second crash managed to stop him.
The cyclist described Toney as “blind drunk.”
Toney, who turned 32 the day of the crash, was booked on allegations including two counts of vehicular homicide.
Newlywed killed by suspected drunk New Orleans driver just moved to Seattle, returned for Mardi Gras
One of the victims killed in a horrific crash Saturday night by a man suspected of driving drunk was a lawyer who had just moved from New Orle…
After hitting 9 in New Orleans, driver told police he has drinking problem: 'I should have gotten help'
Witnesses said Tashonty Toney, the man accused of plowing his Camaro into nine bicyclists on Esplanade Avenue on Saturday evening, was so drun…