The Rev. Samson “Skip” Alexander, a civil rights leader, labor union organizer and well-known photographer, died March 24. He was 89.
Alexander was probably best known for documenting the civil rights movement with his photos.
In 1957, for example, he photographed the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s visit to New Orleans. King was in town to meet with about 100 civil rights activists at the New Zion Baptist Church on Third Street to formally incorporate the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. King led the organization until he was killed 11 years later.
“We talk about MLK, and people have written a lot about what he did. But we don’t know the thousands of Skip Alexanders,” fellow civil rights activist Pat Bryant said. “Skip documented the movement and the people that news cameras and reporters didn’t track. Those are the people who made things happen.”
Alexander’s house was a gallery of civil rights images: photos of King marching, meeting with other leaders and relaxing after hours. Images of the Rev. Avery Alexander, the Rev. A.L. Davis and other local activists, including his friend Ernest Marcelle Jr., the first African-American state trooper in Louisiana.
“He had images of every moment. He didn’t stop taking pictures,” Bryant said. “Whenever I saw him, he’d hand me a couple of new pictures.”
Although his photographs were artful, Alexander saw them mostly as historical documents. “He was very, very concerned that others might forget the sacrifices and accomplishments that we as African-Americans have made over the years,” said Marcelle, 82.
Born in Gert Town to a teenage mother, Alexander graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and then joined the U.S. Air Force in 1947. He helped to desegregate Lowry Air Force Base in Denver during his service. Afterward, he returned to New Orleans and helped to desegregate the staff at the U.S. Customs House on Canal Street.
Alexander worked for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, a labor union that supported the civil rights movement at a time when other potential donors were reluctant to do so.
“People thought we were breaking the law,” Alexander had said. “They would say, ‘I’m going to give you money — for what? You all are troublemakers.' ”
At the time that the Southern Christian Leadership Conference was formed, the civil rights movement was gathering steam, but it was still controversial, Alexander said.
“Most whites in New Orleans were very friendly with blacks as long as we ‘stayed in our place,’ ” he said. “So people I knew used to say, ‘Man, why don’t you stop all that stuff? Every time I look around, they’re arresting you off the streetcar or off the bus.’ ”
Alexander’s keen memory for dates and details was evident each week during his WBOK radio show “Eyewitness to History,” which he hosted with Marcelle. In response to phoned-in questions, Alexander might rattle off details about a black political figure or remember a caller’s name and ask if he’d grown up on Marengo Street.
As Alexander described the local boycotts or strikes he’d organized, he would often mention how his work with the AFSCME took him to Memphis to support striking garbage workers at a heartbreaking time. After speaking to the workers there in 1968, King was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel.
From 2016 until his death, Alexander was chairman of the board of Louis Armstrong Family Services, a program that provides rent and utility support to families.
Survivors include a son, Jerome Alexander, of New Orleans; and three daughters, Joanne Alexander and Jacqueline Alexander, both of New Orleans, and Gloria Irvin of Marietta, Georgia.
A military funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Christian Unity Baptist Church, 1700 Conti St. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell.