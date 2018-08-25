The Mandeville City Council has decided that homeowners will be allowed to open a bed-and-breakfast in residentially zoned property in the St. Tammany Parish town only if it is located in the Historic Preservation District.
The issue arose earlier this month when some council members said they didn't think such operations should be allowed in any residential neighborhoods.
Councilman Clay Madden offered an ordinance that would have banned B&Bs from all residentially zoned property, but the council deferred action at that time.
On Thursday, the council focused on two options: prohibiting B&Bs citywide in single-family residential districts or allowing them only in residentially zoned property within the boundaries of the Mandeville Historic Preservation District.
After more than half a dozen speakers weighed in on the issue, the council voted unanimously for the second option, which was favored by Mayor Donald Villere, Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Nixon Adams and Rick Dennie of the Old Mandeville Business Association.
Councilwoman Lauré Sica said she favored that option even though she doesn't support having B&Bs in certain areas of the historic district.
Madden, who initially expressed support for the broader ban, made a motion to adopt the other alternative when it became apparent that it had the most council support.
Madden said he thought the total ban would be “cleaner” because it would allow the council to come back later and decide where B&Bs could operate in the historic district.
Residents were overwhelmingly against having B&Bs in newer subdivisions, he said, but the response was mixed among those he spoke to in the historic district.
Some audience members suggested deferring action again, but the council didn't want to do that.
Resident Rebecca Rohrbaugh said she favored a moratorium on action, saying that allowing B&Bs in some residential zones but not others is contradictory.
“Please don’t try to solve a problem by creating a worse one,” she urged the council.
Other speakers wanted quick action, however.
Ray Baas of the Mandeville Civic Coalition, which is composed of area homeowner and civic associations, said his group would see a “delay as a form of denial.” Baas did suggest that the council pass a moratorium on B&Bs if it could not decide between the two options.
Rohrbaugh agreed with Sica, saying a different set of boundaries within the historic district could allow for B&Bs to be placed where they are wanted. But she said throwing a blanket restriction over the R-1 single-family residential zoning classification could have an unwanted effect on another type of commerce allowed in those areas.
“R-1 also allows for home offices,” Rohrbaugh said. “So if you’re going to throw out B&Bs because commerce is generated and money exchanged, are you going to tell everyone they can’t have a home office?”
City Attorney Paul Harrison said rezoning within the historic district is an “excellent idea” but would be difficult to put together because the district has so many different zoning categories within its boundaries.
The chosen option at least takes B&Bs out of newer neighborhoods and also takes into account the complexity of Old Mandeville, which has bars, restaurants, the Trailhead and more, he said.
No timetable was discussed for the council to decide if it will determine specific boundaries within the historic district where B&Bs would be allowed.
City planner Louisette Kidd said traditional bed-and-breakfast operations are different from Airbnb short-term rentals. Unlike with B&Bs, an Airbnb owner doesn't have to live in the home.
Traditional B&Bs are an allowed use in Mandeville's commercially zoned areas.