Walking through water almost up to his knees, a Mid-City resident shouted to Fayd Savry Sunday morning, “Can I give you $10 for a couple pints?”

“We’re closed today,” Savry said, turning away many potential customers while he cleaned his flooded-out corner store at Banks and South Lopez streets.

Savry said he’s used to flooding in Mid-City, with the store — Paraiso Grocery — taking water as recently as three weeks ago, but Sunday morning’s deluge was the worst he’s seen since August 2017.

“I don’t know what to do with New Orleans,” Savry said. “It’s not about rain. It’s about the drain, the pump.”

+4 New Orleans pump lost power Sunday morning as city was hit with heavy rain, S&WB says A major pump at a New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board station that drains Mid-City lost power early Sunday as torrential rain drenched the …

About a foot of water got into the store Sunday, according to Savry, about the same amount that left neighboring Echo’s Pizza closed for the day. Savry said around three feet is what he saw inside in 2017.

Three quarters of a mile away, Parkway Bakery and Tavern also closed as a result of flooding. So did numerous other Mid-City businesses.

Some homes took on water, too. Cars seemed the most vulnerable, with many of those not parked on the neutral ground in Mid-City flooded.

At the corner of Palmyra Street and South Jefferson Davis Parkway, a rooming house with 12 people living on a bottom floor took on water.

Shelly Shephard said it only took 45 minutes from when it started raining for the water to get knee-deep outside, up to her windowsill.

+2 Video: RTA bus seen driving in New Orleans neighborhood, pushing flood waters into cars, lawns After early morning storms dropped several inches of rain in New Orleans on Sunday, a Regional Transit Authority bus was caught on video drivi…

Shephard said when she saw that — a little after 7 a.m. — she went to go wake up the rest of the house, telling the others not to open doors because they didn’t want a rush of water coming in.

But the flooding came anyway, Shephard said, from the toilets.

“Our bathrooms started to backflow into our house,” she said, making the whole house smell of sewage.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Water eventually came in from outside, too, mainly from cars passing, creating wakes.

In the 3200 block of Banks Street, that’s what Janet Picket said flooded her car.

+5 My car flooded in New Orleans on Mother's Day: What should I do? Sunday's flooding rains on Mother's Day in New Orleans caused scattered property damage across the city, with flooded vehicles likely being on…

She said she moved it around 4:30 a.m. from the street to the driveway with worries of flooding rains to come. Later in the morning, she noticed the water coming up.

“I was talking with my neighbor over here and I said, ‘The pumps aren’t on,’” Picket said.

She was right.

A major pump at station 7 near City Park didn’t function for an hour after losing its Entergy-supplied power, according to the Sewerage & Water Board. The loss of power came at around 5 a.m., just before the height of the storm, which dropped at least 2 inches of water on much of the city and more than 6 inches in some areas.

S&WB spokesman Rich Rainey said that didn’t contribute much to the flooding, though, since there was not enough water in the canal the pump draws from for it to be put to use. At most, the pump was offline for around 15 minutes when it could have been used, Rainey said.

It’s still not clear what caused the outage. Entergy reported that over 11,000 customers lost power at some point Sunday morning in the metro area.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, the City of New Orleans said it would work with the S&WB to analyze why flooding happened across the city, with the epicenter of that once again being in Mid-City.

Can't see map below? Click here.

“My administration has been laser-focused on infrastructure as a whole and stormwater management in particular,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in the statement. “As we face our issues head on, we are using data and experience to better live with water.”

For Picket, whose yard flooded from rains just last month, living with water seems like it's just becoming a part of Mid-City life.

“It doesn’t seem to be getting any better,” she said.

The waters eventually started receding, she said, but without much progress until after 10 a.m., when over a foot of standing water in Banks Street rapidly disappeared in a span of about 20 minutes.

+3 Flash flood warning in New Orleans expires; flooded streets try to drain after major storms hit A flash flood warning for parts of the New Orleans area expired at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, setting the stage for the metro area to dry out and allo…

But the damage earlier had been done at the rooming house, where Annie Jenkins picked up boxes of her things after the flood and water spewed out.

“It’s wet, there’s water everywhere,” she said.

Shephard said the residents would be spending the day cleaning, and probably more to come. She first moved in the house after it was renovated, following the August 2017 flood.

“We clean. We do spring cleaning on Mother’s Day. Happy Mother’s Day to me,” she said.