Below are the races and propositions on the March 30 ballot in the New Orleans area. Runoff elections, if necessary, will be held May 4.

Click on geauxvote.com for the full list of candidates and propositions.

The letter next to a candidate's name stands for their party.

D = Democrat

R= Republican

I = Independent

L = Libertarian

NP = No party indicated

Jefferson Parish

Frank A. Brindisi, R

Christy Howley, D

To renew a 4-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2021, for fire protection in Gretna.

Orleans Parish

To levy a dedicated 2-mill property tax for five years, beginning in 2020, for services, programs and other resources for elderly residents.

St. Bernard Parish

School Board, Dist. 6

Carolon Craft, D

Carly Jackson, R Justice of the Peace, Ward C "Beau" Bowman, R

Tina Micheu, R

1/2 cent sales tax renewal for Sheriff's Office

To renew a 1/2 cent sales tax for 10 years, starting in 2023, for payroll, operations and equipment for the Sheriff's Office.

5-mill property tax renewal for Sheriff's Office

To renew a 5-mill property tax for 10 years, starting in 2021, for salary increases for patrol deputies, detectives, narcotics agents, corrections officers and communications officers who work for the Sheriff's Office.

St. Tammany Parish

Mark Johnson, R

Richard J. "Rick" Smith, R

Candace Watkins, R

Mayor, Village of Sun

Nancy Prevost Brown, R

Will Talley, NP Councilman at Large, City of Covington Jerry Lee Coner, NP

Patrick McMath, R

Larry Rolling, R Alderman, Village of Sun

J. Brian Blackwell, I

Julie "Murray" Gauthier, I

Scott Meiners, I

Catherine L. Ratard, NP

Peter Lewis, D

Keitisha Young, D Councilman, City of Covington, Dist. E Meghan Garcia, D

Mark W. Verret, I

Keith Villere, D $72 parcel fee for Fire Protection District 3

To levy a $72 parcel fee for 10 years, beginning in 2019, for fire protection in District 3.

$40 parcel fee for Fire Protection District 9

To levy a $40 parcel fee for 20 years, beginning in 2019, for fire protection in District 9.

3-mill property tax for Recreation District No. 2

To levy a 3-mill property tax for 10 years, beginning in 2019, for acquiring, maintaining and operating parks, playgrounds and recreation centers in District 2.