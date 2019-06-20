New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson crosses Bourbon Street with 8th District Commander Octavio Baldassaro Jr. before giving a press conference about a shooting at Mango Mango Daiquiris on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Friday, May 31, 2019. A female employee of Mango Mango Daiquiris was shot Friday afternoon after an altercation. The shooting was the second shooting on the 200 block of Bourbon street in 24 hours.