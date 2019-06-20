In a win for police unions, a Louisiana appeals court has struck down the New Orleans Police Department’s controversial practice of letting its superintendent appoint commanders at will — a ruling that if allowed to stand could have big implications for recent department promotions.
A panel of state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal judges ruled Wednesday that the city’s Civil Service Commission erred last year when it approved the NOPD’s request to let its leader promote or demote commanders solely at his discretion.
The three-judge panel said the 16 commander positions, middle managers who do not have broad authority to create policy, do not meet Civil Service rules for at-will positions.
"Given that the record does not support a finding that any of the three factors ... (specified in Civil Service rules for at-will appointments) is satisfied, the commission’s ruling.... is manifestly erroneous," Judge Rosemary Ledet wrote.
Judges James McKay III and Edwin Lombard joined in her conclusion.
Unless the ruling is appealed and overturned, it could mean that police commanders will need to pass a test to keep their jobs if they haven’t already, but that they cannot be removed from their posts without good cause.
The decision heartened police unions that have long argued that discretionary promotions, though praised by police chiefs as a way to easily elevate fresh talent, can shut out those who are better qualified in favor of those who are well-connected.
"The problem is that the way the system is applied, it's unfair to other candidates," said Police Association of New Orleans attorney Eric Hessler, who represented officers who challenged the system.
"That's what we tried to correct — to give everybody a fair shot and to make sure political patronage doesn't seep back into the system," he said.
A city spokesman would not say Thursday whether the city will appeal the panel's ruling to the Louisiana Supreme Court.
It is the second time in recent months that the state appeals court has sided with a labor organization against the city on the issue of promotions. Judges rebuked Fire Superintendent Tim McConnell in December for skipping over 15 firefighters for a promotion, despite the fact that they scored well on a test for the job.
That does not portend well for the effort started under Mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration to disregard long-established Civil Service rules in order to grant managers more flexibility in hiring and promotions. Landrieu dubbed it his Great Place to Work Initiative.
The NOPD's effort to give its chief more authority to pick his top lieutenants dates back to former Superintendent Ronal Serpas, who successfully petitioned the Civil Service Commission in 2011 to create the position of "commander," a classification that Serpas could fill with whichever officers he thought best, regardless of their formal rank. It meant that lieutenants or even sergeants could be appointed to top positions over higher-ranking officers.
Those 16 commanders were divided into two groups — eight to head the eight geographic police districts, and another eight to head the department's major divisions.
While that change allowed Serpas to handpick who should hold certain jobs, the commander positions were considered temporary and not formal ranks.
From the outset, police unions balked, arguing that the practice flouted the intent of the Civil Service system.
Still, the practice continued. And when Serpas' successor, Superintendent Michael Harrison, sought to make the temporary positions formal in recent years, Civil Service granted his request.
But in April 2018 a Civil Service Commission audit found that commanders perform duties very similar to police captains and majors, who once led most of the NOPD's districts and divisions.
Officers were promoted to those ranks after a formal testing process, while the commanders were not. The commission's rules state that people who hold at-will jobs and those who do not should not be performing similar tasks.
The audit also found that commanders did not have leeway to create policies. That's another requirement for people who hold at-will jobs, the commission's staff said.
But Harrison disagreed with the findings, and the practice has continued until this week's ruling.
The decision could require the NOPD to administer a captain's test that it has not offered for nearly a decade, said Hessler.
Any NOPD commander who received that position without passing the captain's test could be required to pass it, he said. That includes commanders recently appointed by NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, who replaced Harrison this year.
Hessler denied that the Civil Service system robs city department heads of the flexibility they need to hire top talent.
The more flexible system favored by Serpas and later NOPD superintendents "would be great, if this wasn’t a public entity, where political patronage has typically been a way to create fiefdoms and corruption," Hessler said.
"You can't just pick a leader, and say, 'Hey. You're going to be a leader.' They have to have those traits that can be tested for and built upon. And that's all we are asking: that everybody gets a fair chance the way the law prescribes it."