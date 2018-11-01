Mayor LaToya Cantrell proposed a budget that includes 10 percent raises for more than 2,000 city workers and shuts down some of the city’s traffic cameras.

The proposal was presented to the City Council on Thursday.

Perhaps the most significant change in the budget are the raises for rank and file city workers. The 10 percent increase, which will cost the city about $6.9 million a year, will bring all employees up to rates recommended by a compensation study completed last year.

The lowest paid city workers received their 10 percent increase last year and will not be included in this year’s raises. New Orleans Police Department officers, who also received raises last year, will also be excluded.

Cantrell, in an interview with The New Orleans Advocate last week, said the increases were a step in the right direction but were still not enough for employees who in many cases haven’t seen a raise in a decade.

“Just being honest, our people will still be below market but we can’t get them there because we don’t have the money,” Cantrell said. “But you do it incrementally to get them to where they need to be.”

The plan also calls for shutting down 20 traffic cameras throughout the city and making other changes the traffic camera program. Cantrell pledged during her mayoral campaign to end the traffic cameras, though once in office she suggested the money brought in from the cameras was needed for the budget.

For 2019, the administration plans to leave cameras in 11 locations that are outside school zones. Those locations represent the cameras that account for the largest number of tickets in the city.

“We don’t want people violating the law, the places with cameras where people are obeying the law it seems unnecessary, where people are still violating the law it makes sense to have that hammer there,” Cantrell’s Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño said.

The administration will also leave cameras in place in school zones, though those cameras will be shut off except when the lower school zone speed limits are in place.

Those changes will mean a loss of between $4 million and $6 million in revenue, Montaño said. That leaves the city receiving about $15 million from the traffic cameras after costs are accounted for, he said.

Cantrell said the phasing out of the traffic cameras will be accompanied by an increase in police traffic stops.

“That’s the ultimate goal,” Cantrell said. “Police on the street, visibility and traffic stops yields more individuals carrying illegal guns and the like.”

