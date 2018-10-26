Need to pay -- or dispute -- a Sewerage & Water Board bill? Through the end of the year, the utility will have representatives available on Saturdays.
Customer service representatives will be available at the S&WB's headquarters at 625 St. Joseph St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until the end of the year, the utility announced in a news release. Representatives will also be manning the phones at 504-529-2837, according to the release.
The announcement comes as part of an effort by the S&WB to get customers to pay their bills after more than a year of problems with the utility's billing systems, including overcharges and inflated estimates. The S&WB said about 23,200 customers were listed as being delinquent on their bills this week and the utility has blamed the large number of overdue accounts for putting it in a precarious financial position.
Typically, customers could only reach customer service representatives on weekdays during business hours, which could cause difficulties for those who couldn't take time off of work to deal with their bills.
"Understanding residents’ work schedules, it can be difficult to get to us during the week," S&WB Executive Director Ghassan Korban said. "This is why we are expanding our business hours to ensure that everyone has more opportunities to connect with us."