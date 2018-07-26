They may be a little late to the party, but the women of the New Orleans Police Department showed the law enforcement world that no one puts on a show like New Orleans.
The department jumped on the law enforcement lip-sync trend Thursday, posting a video to its Facebook page of six of its women officers dancing and singing to Beyonce's "Run the World (Girls)" from her 2011 album "4."
To add a little more New Orleans flair, the women filmed the performance at Mardi Gras World surrounded by the many floats housed there.
"We may be a little late to the party but no one knows how to party better than we do in NOLA," the NOPD said in the video's Facebook description. "Inspired by another fierce female who loves our city – we couldn’t think of a more fitting song than ‘Run the World (Girls)’ by Beyoncé."
The women, and the song, were chosen to represent the nearly 300 women officers serving New Orleans in the police department. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell supported the video by tweeting it to her followers on Twitter.
