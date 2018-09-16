Paul Hogan and Dick Gibbs aren’t exactly chums.

Go to a St. Charles Parish Council meeting and it won’t take a trained political eye to see the ire of other council members, especially Gibbs — the chairman — as Hogan speaks at length before casting his lone no vote on many issues.

“I’m a stickler for the rules,” he said.

Hogan is no “team player” when it comes to council business, he admitted in an interview.

In the past, that’s led to him suing the council, pointing out what he said were inconsistencies in following the rules, and most recently sending a letter to District Attorney Joel Chaisson asking him to look into a violation of the law because a resolution Hogan put on the agenda wasn’t read at the Aug. 20 meeting.

That resolution called for Gibbs to respond to all requests for communication with other council members, and “should Council Chairman Gibbs continue to choose or to find that he is unable to communicate with any council members due to personal issues, personal feelings, or whatever the case may be, that he step down from serving as council chairman.”

Hogan first put the item on the agenda for the Aug. 6 meeting, when it was read and deferred. It appeared again on the agenda for the Aug. 20 meeting, but before Gibbs could discuss it, the council voted to again postpone it indefinitely.

Hogan then asked for the resolution to be read aloud, but Gibbs responded that wasn’t necessary. Hogan disagreed, leading to his complaint to the district attorney.

Hogan said he wants the item “on the agenda every time from now to the time I leave office, and we’re going to make him read it.”

All of the current drama can be traced back to when the council voted in 2013 to take over control of the Sunset Drainage District, which was an independent body created in 1923 to maintain a levee protecting Bayou Gauche, Des Allemands and Paradis.

Hogan opposed the initial effort by the parish to get permission from the state to take over the district, saying it was better left in the hands of the five-member board — made up of property owners in the area — that had run the district since its creation.

Hogan lost that fight, but he maintained that even though the Parish Council was now in charge of the district, Sunset was still a separate entity whose board — now the nine council members — needed to hold its own meetings.

For years, Hogan said, he would push the council to set up regularly scheduled separate meetings to deal with Sunset business, but he was ignored until the council “a few months back” voted to repeal the Sunset District bylaw calling for monthly meetings.

Hogan argued that action constituted a meeting of the Sunset Drainage District, in violation of the open meetings law because there had not been proper notice or an agenda.

That led to a lawsuit, which Gibbs said cost the parish $40,000 to defend, with the judgment going against Hogan. The court said the Parish Council could take up Sunset drainage business as long as it put an item on the council agenda.

Hogan disagreed but said he wouldn’t appeal because he was tired of paying legal fees.

It was during this time that Hogan said he had serious issues with Gibbs, who he said would distort and misinterpret written communications to his benefit, instead of talking out issues with his colleagues.

Gibbs said it wasn’t one circumstance but many that led to his decision to cut off communications with Hogan, saying he’ll now talk with him only in front of witnesses and won't communicate in writing.

But Hogan was undeterred after losing the lawsuit, saying he reached out to Gibbs — which the council chairman referred to as “testing him” — by sending emails, calling on the phone and texting.

Hogan said he wanted to talk to Gibbs about improving the Sunset levee, which he said has been steadily sinking since the parish took over.

But Gibbs wasn’t having any of it, saying that Hogan had cost the council too much trouble and money.

Hogan said that doesn’t make a difference.

“We need to be able to talk with each other whether you like talking to the other persons or not, whether you like what the subject is or not. You’ve still got to talk,” he said.

That led Hogan to propose the current resolution, which Gibbs said doesn’t matter.

“It’s just Paul Hogan. It means nothing,” Gibbs said. “He’s just a loose cannon, and I just don’t deal with him.”

The next council meeting is Monday at 6 p.m. Hogan said he plans to challenge the council and Parish President Larry Cochran on which rules they want to follow and which they want to ignore.