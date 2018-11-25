It was the third Saturday in November, and New Orleans City Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen was sipping coffee in a nondescript meeting room near the entrance of the East New Orleans Regional Library.
Facing her were a dozen residents, who had come to nurse styrofoam coffee cups of their own and grill her about everything from blighted buildings and trash to a lack of jobs and businesses in their neighborhoods.
Although a Walmart opened in New Orleans East in 2014, one woman said she laments the area's lack of a Rouses or Winn-Dixie grocery.
Another decried "a clear disparity of services within Uptown versus within this community," particularly when it comes to litter-filled neutral grounds.
Nguyen nodded and calmly tried to explain that grocers don't open stores just because a council member wants them to, and that trash is not unique to New Orleans East.
“I was in Slidell just this morning, off of the I-10, and I was literally shocked because somebody threw something out of the car,” Nguyen said. “And I’m like, ‘In Slidell? Get out of here!’ ”
Nguyen is quieter and less in the public eye than some of her more seasoned colleagues on the council. But in the seven months since her inauguration as District E's representative, the former community organizer and nonprofit director, the city's first Vietnamese-American elected official, has found her own ways to connect with residents of her district.
She shines during her coffee sessions, relaxed and sometimes witty as she discusses city problems and pet issues.
She easily connects with residents at barbershops, nail salons and other small gatherings regardless of their economic or ethnic backgrounds — one likely reason for her landslide victory last year over longtime Councilman James Gray, who is black, in a district that is 87 percent African-American.
She's learned the primary thing residents of her district have been demanding in the 13 years since Hurricane Katrina heavily ravaged the district: the jobs and opportunity that come with economic development.
"I've been part of that 13 years of frustration as well," she said. "So I know the eagerness is there. But you've gotta do it right."
In response, Nguyen has been quietly working with Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration on a strategy to bring investment into the district.
Nguyen chairs the council’s Economic Development and Special Projects Committee, which deals with several projects in her district. She supports plans by Cantrell to tap a consultant for advice on how best to revitalize the abandoned Six Flags amusement park, as well as the site where the old Lake Forest Plaza shopping center once stood and the former site of Lincoln Beach, an amusement park for black New Orleanians on Lake Pontchartrain in the years before desegregation.
Nguyen also wants to see plans drawn up for the redevelopment of stretches of major roads in her district, in the same way that Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard in Central City has attracted restaurants, shops and small offices.
She’s also dropping little hints that District E, which comprises New Orleans East and the Lower 9th Ward, needs a new attitude. She calls her district “The E,” while the Lower 9th Ward has become “The L9,” nicknames she hopes will subtly shift public perceptions.
Still, her own ideas for some of the district's most notorious boondoggles and persistent areas of blight can seem a touch outlandish.
Nguyen wants to turn the old Six Flags site, which has been abandoned since just before Katrina, into an indoor water park. The closest outdoor water parks are in Baton Rouge and Gulfport, Mississippi. An indoor park, she said, could be a moneymaker year-round.
That, plus a rehabilitated Lincoln Beach, could help change New Orleans' reputation from "just a place where you can get drunk" to a city suitable for the whole family, she said.
Nguyen acknowledged that the biggest roadblock to change in her district has been trouble finding firms willing to invest capital.
Investors have been less willing to pour money into the East and the Lower 9th Ward, as both are far from the city's major tourist attractions and have struggled with either blight or population loss since Katrina. To address that, Nguyen is trying to change the way people talk and think about their neighborhoods.
"I think many times we say how we feel, but we don't think of how that can really harm the entire district," she said.
Though she pointed to programs run by the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority and other agencies as ways to bring more homeowners and renters to the Lower 9th Ward, she also plans to introduce two new ordinances to help spark development.
One would clear the way for development along North Claiborne Avenue by easing zoning requirements there. The other would designate the Lower 9th Ward as a "historic urban development area," which she hopes will link the area to specific tax credits and grants.
Nguyen's office is working with developers to understand exactly what would inspire them to invest, she said.
She outlined those strategies after leaving her "coffee and conversation" event, one of a half-dozen meet-and-greets on her calendar that day and one of dozens she's hosted since January in a bid to meet as many residents as possible.
Though it's that type of energy that helped land her an upset election victory, she admitted she has had a lot to learn about other parts of governance, such as the annual city budget or how to represent numerous residents with different views.
But if her constituents take nothing else away from her tenure, she wants them to know she's trying to bring about the development they want.
"I’m going to continue to work hard," Nguyen said. "I’m going to continue to be accessible, and I’m going to be honest with them."